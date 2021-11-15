Scotland will look to finish their World Cup qualifying campaign in Group F on a high when they host Denmark at Hampden Park tonight.

Steve Clarke’s side have already secured a play-off berth after sealing second place in the standings thanks to Friday’s 2-0 win over Moldova.

Denmark, who have won all nine of their qualifying fixtures and hold an insurmountable lead at the top of the standings, defeated Scotland 2-0 in Copenhagen in September, a result that flattered the Scots.

There is still plenty for Scotland to play for, as they will be hoping to finish as one of the six best second-placed sides and be seeded ahead of March’s play-off fixtures, and a result against Denmark would be a significant boost to their hopes of achieving a home semi-final draw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Scotland vs Denmark?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 15 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Friday’s goalscorer Nathan Patterson due to suspension after the right-back picked up a second yellow card of the qualifying campaign against Moldova.

Scott McTominay also misses out through illness, while Lyndon Dykes is a doubt. The striker missed Friday’s win through suspension but Clarke has described him as “50/50” as he battles a knock. Ryan Christie also returns from suspension.

Scotland also have eight players who are in danger of missing the play-off semi-final in March due to suspension. Captain Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Stephen O’Donnell, Jack Hendry, Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet would all be suspended if they pick up a yellow card tonight – so they may be rested.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston has been called up to the squad due to Patterson’s absence.

Possible line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; O’Donnell, Souttar, Cooper, McKenna, Tierney; McLean, McGregor, Turnbull; Dykes, Christie

Denmark: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Norgaard, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Poulsen, Daramy

Odds

Scotland: 12/5

Draw: 11/5

Denmark: 5/4

Prediction

While Denmark are one of the hottest sides in international football right now, Scotland will be hopeful of perhaps claiming a point at Hampden – enough to claim a seeded position. Avoiding needless suspensions would be a victory, though. Scotland 1-1 Denmark.