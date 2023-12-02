Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After ending their men’s major tournament drought three years ago, Scotland will hope for an improved showing as they take their place at Euro 2024 next summer.

Steve Clarke’s side reached a second European Championships in a row after making a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign, which included wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Oslo, finishing second in their group to secure an automatic qualification spot.

Now the Tartan Army will travel in their thousands as Scotland head to Germany, after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 finals in the group stages and without a win three years ago.

Despite drawing against England at Wembley, Scotland were beaten by the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden - but Clarke’s side will hope to be more competitive this time around.

Now the Euro 2024 draw has been made, here’s a look at Scotland’s fixtures next summer.

Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Match 1

14 June: Scotland vs Germany - Allianz Arena, Munich

Match 2

19 June: Scotland vs Switzerland - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Match 3

23 June: Scotland vs Hungary - MHPArena, Stuttgart

Scotland’s route to Euro 2024 final

If Scotland finish top of group

Last-16: Denmark

Quarter-finals: Spain

Semi-finals: Portugal

Final: France or England

If Scotland finish runner-up in group

Last-16: Italy

Quarter-finals: England

Semi-finals: France

Final: Germany

If Scotland finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.

Euro 2024 fixtures in full

*Kick-off times are all TBC, until the semi-finals and final

Group stage

June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich)

June 15

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)

June 16

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)

June 17

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)

Romania vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Munich)

June 18

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) (Dortmund)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 20

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)

June 21

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Austria (Berlin)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Dusseldorf)

June 22

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

France vs Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) (Dortmund)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)

June 26

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)

Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) vs Belgium (Stuttgart)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

June 29

37 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)

June 30

39 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)

July 1

41 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)

July 2

43 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

July 5

45 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)

July 6

47 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48 - W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

July 9

49 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

July 10

50 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 stadiums