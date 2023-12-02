Scotland Euro 2024 Group A fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Germany
Steve Clarke’s side have been drawn with Germany, Switzerland and Hungary in Group A
After ending their men’s major tournament drought three years ago, Scotland will hope for an improved showing as they take their place at Euro 2024 next summer.
Steve Clarke’s side reached a second European Championships in a row after making a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign, which included wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Oslo, finishing second in their group to secure an automatic qualification spot.
Now the Tartan Army will travel in their thousands as Scotland head to Germany, after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 finals in the group stages and without a win three years ago.
Despite drawing against England at Wembley, Scotland were beaten by the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden - but Clarke’s side will hope to be more competitive this time around.
Now the Euro 2024 draw has been made, here’s a look at Scotland’s fixtures next summer.
Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures
Match 1
14 June: Scotland vs Germany - Allianz Arena, Munich
Match 2
19 June: Scotland vs Switzerland - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
Match 3
23 June: Scotland vs Hungary - MHPArena, Stuttgart
Scotland’s route to Euro 2024 final
If Scotland finish top of group
Last-16: Denmark
Quarter-finals: Spain
Semi-finals: Portugal
Final: France or England
If Scotland finish runner-up in group
Last-16: Italy
Quarter-finals: England
Semi-finals: France
Final: Germany
If Scotland finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.
Euro 2024 fixtures in full
*Kick-off times are all TBC, until the semi-finals and final
Group stage
June 14
Germany vs Scotland (Munich)
June 15
Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)
Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)
Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)
June 16
Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)
Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Netherlands (Hamburg)
Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)
June 17
Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)
Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)
Romania vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Munich)
June 18
Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)
Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) (Dortmund)
June 19
Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)
Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)
Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
June 20
Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)
Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)
Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)
June 21
Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Austria (Berlin)
Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)
Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Dusseldorf)
June 22
Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)
Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)
Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)
June 23
Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)
Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
June 24
Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)
Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)
June 25
Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)
France vs Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) (Dortmund)
England vs Slovenia (Cologne)
Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)
June 26
Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)
Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)
Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)
Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) vs Belgium (Stuttgart)
Rest days on June 27 and 28
Round of 16
June 29
37 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)
38 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)
June 30
39 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)
40 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)
July 1
41 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)
42 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)
July 2
43 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)
44 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)
Rest days on 3 and 4 July
Quarter-finals
July 5
45 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)
46 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)
July 6
47 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)
48 - W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)
Rest days on 7 and 8 July
Semi-finals
July 9
49 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)
July 10
50 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)
Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13
The final
July 14
W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)
Euro 2024 stadiums
- Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
- Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
- Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
- Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
- Frankfurt -Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
- Gelsenkirchen -Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
- Hamburg -Volksparkstadion Hamburg
- Leipzig -Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
- Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
- Stuttgart -Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)
