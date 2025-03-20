Greece vs Scotland LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Nations League relegation play-off
The first leg takes place in Athens before Scotland host the return fixture at Hampden
Scotland visit Greece in the first leg of the Nations League play-off, which the Scots must win to remain in the top-tier of the competition.
Steve Clarke’s side finished third in Group A1, behind Portugal and Croatia but ahead of Poland, as the Tartan Army narrowly missed out on the quarter-finals but fell into the play-off rounds.
After a play-off draw, Scotland will take on Greece, who finished runners-up to England in League B. The Greeks are on the hunt for promotion to League A after an impressive campaign, which included victory at Wembley.
Scotland will therefore need to be at their best as Clarke’s side look to take a positive result back to Hampden for the second leg on Sunday. Scotland are also building up to the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign, which gets underway in September.
Follow live updates from the Nations League play-off between Scotland and Greece, below
Steve Clarke on what George Hirst can bring to Scotland: 'A target'
George Hirst is a new face in the Scotland squad and could make his debut tonight. The 26-year-old Ipswich striker has been likened to Lyndon Dykes, who misses out through injury.
"He's a target player,” said Clarke. “We've always tried to have that type of forward player because we feel we've got goals in the midfield.
"I pray that George can help us to maybe score a few more goals."
Steve Clarke wants Scotland to embrace Athens atmosphere
Steve Clarke believes Scotland can build on their victory over Poland in Warsaw as they face Greece away from home in tonight’s first leg.
"You've got to come here and enjoy this type of occasion, this type of atmosphere. We're used to it. We've played against good teams away from home before.
"Recently we've had a couple of good results away from home. Hopefully we can get another one here. It's always good for the players to play in a strong atmosphere, to enjoy it."
Scotland team news: Lots of midfielders
Steve Clarke sticks with the back four despite Kieran Tierney’s return, with Andy Robertson continuing at left back and Grant Hanley and John Souttar the centre-back pair. Anthony Ralston starts at right back.
The midfield is familiar with Napoli’s Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay joining Clarke favourite Kenny McLean.
There’s a welcome return for Lewis Ferguson, who plays with John McGinn behind lone striker Che Adams. Craig Gordon, 42, continues in goal.
There’s not of a lot of width in the team with Ben Doak’s absence being felt.
Scotland team to play Greece
Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean, McTominay; Ferguson, McGinn; Adams
📰 Team news.#GRESCO pic.twitter.com/6KT4ckRJGo— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 20, 2025
Greece's impressive campaign
Greece are seeking promotion to League A after winning five of their six group matches in League B, including a victory over England at Wembley.
England responded with their own win in Athens - but Greece’s only other defeats in the past two years have been against France, Germany and the Netherlands.
A rare meeting between Scotland and Greece
Scotland have only played Greece twice, which both came during qualifying for Euro 96, with the Hampden encounter seeing Ally McCoist head the only goal which was enough to secure a place in the finals.
How did Scotland end up in a Nations League play-off?
After the disaster of Euro 2024, Scotland lost their first three matches of their Nations League campaign, beaten 3-2 by Poland, 2-1 by Portugal and 2-1 by Croatia.
The scorelines were close, and Steve Clarke insisted that an upturn in results was not far away, and so it proved after Scotland ended their losing run by drawing 0-0 with Portugal.
Scotland then left it late to beat Croatia at Hampden and then almost snuck through to the quarter-finals thanks to Andy Robertson’s 93rd-minute winner in Warsaw.
What is the Scotland team news?
Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson return to the Scotland squad after injuries, but Steve Clarke will be without winger Ben Doak and striker Lyndon Dykes.
Motherell’s Lennon Miller, Hearts’ James Wilson and Ipswich’s George Hirst are the new faces in the squad and could all win their first caps.
Craig Gordon, 42, should continue in goal but Tierney’s return could see a return to 3-5-2 in an attempt to get the full-back and Andy Robertson both involved.
Ryan Christie is in great form for Bournemouth and adds to midfield options Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Kenny McLean. John McGinn could play off Che Adams up front
How can I watch Greece vs Scotland?
The first leg of the Nations League play-off will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Kick-off in Athens is at 7:45pm on Thursday 20 March.
Good evening
Scotland team face Greece in a Uefa Nations League relegation play-off as the men’s national team’s matches return to free-to-air TV.
The Tartan Army take on Greece over two legs as they look to avoid relegation from Nations League A, having finished behind Portugal and Croatia in their group and narrowly missing out on the quarter-finals.
Greece finished runners-up to England in their League B group, so are vying for promotion into the top-tier. An impressive campaign for them included a victory over England at Wembley and they will host the first leg.
Follow all the build-up before kick-off in Athens.
