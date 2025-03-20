Greece vs Scotland LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Nations League relegation play-off

Steve Clarke confessed Kieran Tierney's Scotland return gives him 'a lot to think about'

Scotland visit Greece in the first leg of the Nations League play-off, which the Scots must win to remain in the top-tier of the competition.

Steve Clarke’s side finished third in Group A1, behind Portugal and Croatia but ahead of Poland, as the Tartan Army narrowly missed out on the quarter-finals but fell into the play-off rounds.

After a play-off draw, Scotland will take on Greece, who finished runners-up to England in League B. The Greeks are on the hunt for promotion to League A after an impressive campaign, which included victory at Wembley.

Scotland will therefore need to be at their best as Clarke’s side look to take a positive result back to Hampden for the second leg on Sunday. Scotland are also building up to the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign, which gets underway in September.

Follow live updates from the Nations League play-off between Scotland and Greece, below