Moldova vs Scotland LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, lineups and build-up tonight
Follow live coverage as Scotland face Moldova looking to get closer to a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Steve Clarke’s men will secure a World Cup play-off spot with a game to spare if they win in Chisinau tonight as they look to reach back-to-back major tournaments. Scotland have positive recent experience of play-offs after beating Israel and Serbia a year ago to book their place at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, ending a 23-year wait for a place on the big stage.
They will be without Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, however. The 24-year-old played both in defence and midfield as Scotland beat Israel and the Faroe Islands last month to keep their play-off destiny in their own hands but misses out here with illness.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis:
On that theme, Scotland captain Andy Robertson has urged his side to build on the memories of 12 months ago now that they have ended their wait for a major tournament appearance.
“It was a barrier and a lot of people in our country probably didn’t believe that the country would ever get over it at one point,” the left back said ahead of tonight’s match.
“The longer it goes, the more people start believing that it’s never going to happen again. But credit to the manager and the coaches, they changed that mentality with the help of obviously me and the more experienced lads, and not thinking about the last 23 years but thinking about the here and now.
“We managed to do that, we ticked a huge box by beating Serbia and being able to get to the Euros and the feeling the whole country had when we were at a major tournament was incredible. And the boys are hungry for more, and so are the manager and the country, because I think the country really came together and united then.
“We don’t want to be sitting at home when the World Cup is going on, or any more Euros are going on. We want to be there. But we also know how hard it is to get there and we know how much it takes.
“That’s why we know how important Friday night is to secure the play-offs and then March will bring its own challenges. We need to secure that first and then everyone can build up to March.”
Tonight’s match falls exactly halfway between what could be two vitally important moments in Scotland’s recent history.
It’s exactly a year since David Marshall was the hero and Scotland defeated Serbia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2020.
It’s also exactly a year until the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a tournament that Scotland are determined to reach after ending their 23-year wait to qualify for a major international tournament.
Steve Clarke’s side will move one step closer to realising that goal with three points and qualification to the playoffs this evening.
Scotland will seal second spot in Group F with a win tonight - a position only made possible thanks to a run of four wins in a row in World Cup qualifying.
That run was sparked thanks to a 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden in September, a result which has grown in significance over the passing weeks, even if the narrow nature of the victory was a cause for concern at the time.
Lyndon Dykes scored the winner after good work from Nathan Patterson down the right, but the QPR forward is unavailable tonight due to suspension.
Scotland will therefore need someone to stand up tonight and provide the goals in Dykes’ absence - with the 26-year-old scoring in each of Scotland’s last four matches.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has made two changes to his side for tonight’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Moldova - both of which are enforced. Scott McTominay misses out due to illness while Lyndon Dykes is suspended. Leeds captain Liam Cooper comes into the back three while Stuart Armstrong partners Southampton teammate Che Adams in attack, with Ryan Christie also suspended.
Stoke forward Jacob Brown could win his first Scotland cap after being included on the bench.
Scotland: Gordon; Hendry, Cooper, Tierney; Patterson, McGregor, Gilmour, McGinn, Robertson; Armstrong, Adams
Scotland are taking on Moldova in a crucial World Cup qualifying match tonight.
Win here and the Scots secure their place in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but draw or lose and they will open the door for Israel to fight back in the battle to finish second in Group F.
Moldova have only managed one point so far, against fellow strugglers Faroe Islands, but they have proved stubborn opponents against Austria and Israel, and Scotland themselves only managed a 1-0 win when they met at Hampden Park in September.
Runaway group leaders Denmark are set to close out top spot with their match against the Faroes, before travelling to Scotland in the final round of games next week.
