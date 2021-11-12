Scotland face Moldova on Friday night (PA)

Follow live coverage as Scotland face Moldova looking to get closer to a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Steve Clarke’s men will secure a World Cup play-off spot with a game to spare if they win in Chisinau tonight as they look to reach back-to-back major tournaments. Scotland have positive recent experience of play-offs after beating Israel and Serbia a year ago to book their place at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, ending a 23-year wait for a place on the big stage.

They will be without Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, however. The 24-year-old played both in defence and midfield as Scotland beat Israel and the Faroe Islands last month to keep their play-off destiny in their own hands but misses out here with illness.

