Scotland welcome Norway to Hampden Park in their final Euro 2024 qualifier, although Steve Clarke’s side have already safely secured their passage to next summer’s tournament.

Scotland’s marvellous start to qualifying saw them win their first five games, eventually securing their place at Euro 2024 when Spain beat Norway 1-0 last month, although they have begun to falter since – losing to England, Spain and France before needing an injury-time equaliser from Lawrence Shankland to snatch a draw in Georgia earlier this week.

It took 87th and 89th-minute goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean respectively for the Scots to nick a 2-1 win in Norway earlier in the qualification campaign but the visitors will be without talisman Erling Haaland this time round after he picked up a foot injury during the friendly win over Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Scotland’s second place in the group, and automatic qualification for Euro 2024, is already secure but there are seeding implications to the otherwise dead rubber in Glasgow. If they beat Norway by two goals or more, they will almost certainly be in pot two, while a one-goal victory, a draw or a defeat will likely see them in pot three. However, the way things are shaping up, it does not look like there will be a major benefit to being in pot two as opposed to pot three.

When is Scotland vs Norway?

Scotland vs Norway is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday 19 November at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Erling Haaland’s absence is the big news after he failed to recover from a foot injury sustained against the Faroe Islands on Thursday. Without Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard who remains out with an undisclosed issue, Norway may struggle to make attacking inroads, although Celta Vigo’s Strand Larsen will likely start and Mohamed Elyounoussi could be reintroduced on the left flank.

Scotland didn’t suffer any further injury woe against Georgia on Thursday, although Kenny McLean impressed as a half-time substitute and may start. With first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn injured, Zander Clark was given the nod between the posts last time, so Liam Kelly may be tested on the international stage this time out.

Stuart Armstrong and Lawrence Shankland are likely to come into contention for a start too after combining for the late equaliser in Tbilisi.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Kelly; Porteous, McKenna, Cooper; Ralston, Armstrong, McGregor, Taylor; McGinn, McTominay; Shankland

Norway XI: Dyngeland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Ajer, Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Aursnes; Bobb, Larsen, Elyounoussi

Odds

Scotland win: 6/5

Draw: 21/10

Norway win: 5/2

Prediction

A Haaland-less Norway may struggle to pierce the Scottish defence and Steve Clarke’s men will ensure the Tartan Army can celebrate ending the qualifiers on a high. Scotland 2-0 Norway