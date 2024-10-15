Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Scotland vs Portugal LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Scots face Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League

The Scots have never lost five games in a row in their history as they welcome Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo to Hampden

Jamie Braidwood
at Hampden
,Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 15 October 2024 19:55 BST
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Scotland are desperate to end their losing run as Hampden hosts Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League.

Steve Clarke’s side are enduring a “tough” nine-match winless run, but defeat against Croatia on Saturday means the Tartan Army face the prospect of losing five games in a row for the first time in their history if the result does not go their way tonight in Glasgow.

The Scots have been hit by an injury crisis, as well as a run of late misfortune. After defeats to Poland and Portugal last month, Clarke’s side then had a stoppage-time equaliser that would have rescued a 2-2 draw against Croatia ruled out for offside in Zagreb.

It leaves Scotland facing the prospect of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League but victory against Portugal and Ronaldo would go a long way to lifting the gloom.

The match is not being shown live on TV after the broadcast rights were not picked up by ITV, and is only available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Follow live updates from Scotland vs Portugal in the Nations League below:

Scotland 0-0 Portugal, 6 minutes

Also claiming in comfort is Craig Gordon, watching a ball float over Cristiano Ronaldo’s head and into his welcoming grasp.

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:55

Scotland 0-0 Portugal, 4 minutes

What a chance! And it falls to exactly who Scotland would want it to! Ben Doak finds Andy Robertson, who curves in a lovely cross that is met firmly by Scott McTominay. But his header skews straight at Diogo Costa, who makes a relatively comfortable save.

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:53

Scotland 0-0 Portugal, 2 minutes

Portugal play themselves into danger, Nuno Mendes with a woeful pass in his own half that nearly gives Scotland a real glimpse of goal. The left-back recovers well to put in a vital challenge.

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:52

Scotland 0-0 Portugal, 1 minute

A composed first minute in possession from Scotland - right up until Grant Hanley passes the ball out of play, that is.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:50

KICK OFF!

And we are up and running in the Nations League!

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:48

Scotland vs Portugal

The ground observes a minute’s applause in memory of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who passed away over the weekend.

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:47

Scotland vs Portugal

And “Flower of Scotland” is, as ever, spellbindingly delivered.

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:45

Scotland vs Portugal

Out come the players at Hampden Park, the Portuguese players singing proudly on a dry, relatively mild Glasgow evening.

Harry Latham-Coyle15 October 2024 19:42

Battle of the veterans in Nations League

We’re set for a generational clash tonight as Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordan, 41, faces Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, at Hampden.

Gordon had seemingly retired from international football six months ago when he was left out of Scotand’s Euros squad.

But he was recalled after an injury to Norwich’s Angus Gunn and is back between the sticks at Hampden after a solid display against Croatia.

(Getty Images)
(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood15 October 2024 19:35

Che Adams leads line for Scotland

Che Adams leads the line for Scotland tonight. He has scored just once for Scotland in the last two years, in what was their only win in the last 15 games: against Gibraltar in June.

The former Southampton striker has scored four goals for Torino this season, however, and had his stoppage-time equaliser ruled out for offside in Zagreb on Saturday night.

Cruel.

Che Adams’ celebrations were cut short by VAR
Che Adams’ celebrations were cut short by VAR (PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood15 October 2024 19:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in