Scotland’s possible opponents in World Cup 2026 group stage revealed

Scotland’s men will be taking their place in the World Cup draw for the first time in 26 years after a stunning night at Hampden secured their qualification.

An astonishing win over Denmark saw Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean score memorable goals and book the Tartan Army’s ticket to north American next summer.

Under Steve Clarke, Scotland have reached the past two European Championships but failed to advance past the group stage on both occasions - without winning a game.

Having reached the first 48-team World Cup, Scotland will hope to land a more favourable draw and advance from the group stages of a major tournament for the firs time in their history.

It has now been confirmed that Scotland will be in Pot 3 of the World Cup draw on Friday December 5. They will be unable to play more than one other European nation.

Scotland’s possible opponents in World Cup 2026 group stage

One from Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

One from Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

One from Pot 4: Jordan, Cape, Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2

Could Scotland play England?

Yes, they could. Four groups will contain two European teams, as there are 16 European teams to fit into 12 groups. But if England draw one of Croatia, Switzerland, or Austria from Pot 2, then they would be unable to draw Scotland from Pot 3.

What could Scotland’s toughest group look like?

If Scotland draw Argentina from Pot 1, Morocco or Senegal from Pot 2, and then a European play-off team (which could be an Italy or a Sweden) then they will consider themselves very unlucky indeed.

What could Scotland’s easiest group look like?

Well, if Scotland get co-hosts Canada or the United States from Pot 1 then they’re off to a great start. Add in Austria or Australia from Pot 2 and then Cape Verde or New Zealand from Pot 4 and Steve Clarke will be a happy man.

When is the World Cup 2026 draw?

The draw for World Cup 2026 will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.

How will the World Cup draw work?

The 48 nations will be divided into 12 groups containing four teams each, one from each of four draw pots.

Pot one will contain the three host nations – USA, Canada and Mexico – plus the nine top countries in the Fifa world rankings who have qualified for the tournament. Already, Mexico have been assigned Group A, Canada to Group B and the USA to Group D.

Pots two, three and four will contain the next 12 best-ranked sides in order so that, theoretically, the groups will be balanced and the best teams will be kept separate until the knockout rounds.

Teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in the group stage, except for Europe where there are more teams (16) than groups. No group will have more than two European nations.