Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Live

Scotland vs Denmark live: Steve Clarke’s side chasing history in decisive World Cup 2026 qualifier

Scotland can seal qualification to a first World Cup since 1998 with victory over Denmark

Will Castle
Tuesday 18 November 2025 16:45 GMT
Comments
Scotland are chasing history with the World Cup in sight
Scotland are chasing history with the World Cup in sight (REUTERS)

Scotland are just 90 minutes away from a first World Cup since 1998 as they play host to Denmark in a decisive winner-takes-all qualifier tonight.

Defeat to Greece on the weekend threatened to take Steve Clarke’s side all but out of contention for automatic qualification, but they were thrown a lifeline when Denmark failed to beat group minnows Belarus on the same night, drawing 2-2 in Copenhagen.

Scotland are guaranteed of a play-off at the very least, but the Tartan Army could not have wished for a better opportunity in the knowledge that victory at Hampden Park will seal a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We always thought that when the draw was made, that if we could get it down to the final game here at Hampden, that would be an achievement because we would then have had to finish above our seeding,” Clarke said. "We have done that. We were drawn as a pot three team, but we are already in second place. We want to go one step further and finish top of the group."

Follow all the action from Hampden Park in our live blog below.

Who has already qualified for the World Cup?

Here’s a rundown of every nation to have already booked their place at next summer’s World Cup:

Europe

Qualifying places available: 16

Teams already qualified: England, France, Croatia, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Netherlands

Africa

Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast

Asia

Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Americas

Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: None through qualifying (USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)

South America

Qualifying places available: Six, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay

Oceania

Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: New Zealand

Will Castle18 November 2025 16:45

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay; Christie, Gannon-Doak; Dykes

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Nissen, Christensen, Verstergaard, Dorgu; Isaksen, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Hojlund

Will Castle18 November 2025 16:34

Denmark team news

A bug has gone around the Denmark setup during the November international break, sidelining attacker Anders Dreyer.

Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining McTominay in Napoli, missed Denmark’s 2-2 draw in Belarus due to illness but could return.

Denmark’s squad is experienced, led by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as well as midfielders Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

Rasmus Hojlund could return for Denmark after missing the Belarus draw
Rasmus Hojlund could return for Denmark after missing the Belarus draw (AP)
Will Castle18 November 2025 16:33

Scotland team news

Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the group decider after missing the trip to Greece.

Steve Clarke may be tempted to start Lyndon Dykes ahead of Che Adams but Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak scored and could feature again.

A midfield of Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson lacked balance at times against Greece but Gilmour’s absence may leave no choice but to go again.

Billy Gilmour is out for Scotland
Billy Gilmour is out for Scotland (Action Images via Reuters)
Will Castle18 November 2025 16:32

Is Scotland vs Denmark on TV?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Will Castle18 November 2025 16:31

Good afternoon!

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

The winner takes it all at Hampden Park with automatic qualification to next summer’s tournament finals on the line. Scotland, a point behind Group C leaders Denmark, require victory to avoid the play-offs and progress.

Scotland have not competed at a World Cup since 1998. For this group of players, history awaits.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates from Hampden Park!

Scotland are dreaming of a first World Cup finals since 1998
Scotland are dreaming of a first World Cup finals since 1998 (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Will Castle18 November 2025 16:30

