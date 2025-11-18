Scotland are chasing history with the World Cup in sight ( REUTERS )

Scotland are just 90 minutes away from a first World Cup since 1998 as they play host to Denmark in a decisive winner-takes-all qualifier tonight.

Defeat to Greece on the weekend threatened to take Steve Clarke’s side all but out of contention for automatic qualification, but they were thrown a lifeline when Denmark failed to beat group minnows Belarus on the same night, drawing 2-2 in Copenhagen.

Scotland are guaranteed of a play-off at the very least, but the Tartan Army could not have wished for a better opportunity in the knowledge that victory at Hampden Park will seal a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We always thought that when the draw was made, that if we could get it down to the final game here at Hampden, that would be an achievement because we would then have had to finish above our seeding,” Clarke said. "We have done that. We were drawn as a pot three team, but we are already in second place. We want to go one step further and finish top of the group."

Follow all the action from Hampden Park in our live blog below.