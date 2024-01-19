✕ Close AFCON: Defending champions Senegal have big hopes

Senegal are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions having defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout during the final of the previous tournament. It was the first time they had won the competition having lost in the final of the 2019 edition two years prior. They are looking to defend their crown and with stars such as Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane they have a strong chance of regaining the trophy.

Their opening match was a regulation 3-0 victory over Gambia. Pape Gueye opened the scoring in just the fourth minute before Ebou Adams’ red card on the stroke of half time flung the momentum firmly Senegal’s way. Lamine Camara netted a second half brace and sent the Lions of Teranga to the top of Group C.

Senegal will qualify for the knockout rounds should they triumph this evening but standing in their way are Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions have won Afcon five times, second only to Egypt’s six, and finished third in the last tournament. They came from behind to draw against Guinea in their opener fixture but were unable to make dominant possession count.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Afcon odds and tips right here: