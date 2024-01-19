Senegal vs Cameroon LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Africa Cup of Nations clash as Andre Onana starts
The Lions of Teranga are hoping to defend the title they won two years ago
Senegal are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions having defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout during the final of the previous tournament. It was the first time they had won the competition having lost in the final of the 2019 edition two years prior. They are looking to defend their crown and with stars such as Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane they have a strong chance of regaining the trophy.
Their opening match was a regulation 3-0 victory over Gambia. Pape Gueye opened the scoring in just the fourth minute before Ebou Adams’ red card on the stroke of half time flung the momentum firmly Senegal’s way. Lamine Camara netted a second half brace and sent the Lions of Teranga to the top of Group C.
Senegal will qualify for the knockout rounds should they triumph this evening but standing in their way are Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions have won Afcon five times, second only to Egypt’s six, and finished third in the last tournament. They came from behind to draw against Guinea in their opener fixture but were unable to make dominant possession count.
Cameroon line-up
Cameroon XI: Onana; Tchato, Castelleto, Wooh, Tolo; Neyou, Kemen, Anguissa; Ngamelou, Magri, N’Koudou.
Andre Onana returns in goal for Cameroon while Tchato and Tolo replace Moukoudi and Yongwa in defence. Neyou starts in midfield in place of Ntcham and Ngamaleu starts in the forward line instead of Toko Ekambi.
Senegal line-up
Senegal XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, A. Diallo, Jakobs; Camara, P. Sarr, P. Gueye; I. Sarr, H. Diallo, Mane.
There’s just one change to the Senegal team that started their opening fixture as Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr replaces Moussa Niakhaté with Abdou Diallo dropping into the back line.
Senegal vs Cameroon prediction
The defending champions already look fit and firing and should be fancied to get past a Cameroon side who they have not lost against since 2005.
Senegal 3-1 Cameroon.
How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon
The match kicks off on Friday 19 January at 5pm GMT and takes place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 4.55pm GMT.
Early team news and predicted line-ups
Senegal have no injury concerns following their first game and are expected to name an unchanged starting XI from their tournament opener.
Cameroon, meanwhile, should be boosted by the return of Andre Onana after the Manchester United keeper missed his country’s opening game having arrived late to the tournament. Key striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar remains a doubt having missed out against Guinea due to a thigh injury.
Predicted line-ups
Senegal XI: Mendy; Koulibaly, Diallo, Niakhate; Diatta, Camara, Gueye, Jakobs; Sarr, Diallo, Mane.
Cameroon XI: Onana; Castelleto, Wooh, Moukoudi, Yongwa; Ntcham, Kemen, Anguissa; Magri, Toko Ekambi, N’Koudou.
Senegal vs Cameroon
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash between the reigning champions Senegal and five time winners Cameroon.
The two nations go toe-to-toe in a group stage encounter that could see the Lions of Teranga safely through to the knockout rounds should they triumph.
Meanwhile, with Cameroon two points behind in the table a victory is a must and would ease the any pressure they feel having started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Guinea.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5pm.
