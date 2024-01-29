✕ Close Street sales thriving as AFCON continues

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ivory Coast’s campaign during the Africa Cup of Nations has certainly not gone to plan so far, but they remain in the tournament and in with a chance - but they’ll have to really raise their game to see off defending champions Senegal in the round of 16.

The hosts fired head coach Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage following two defeats and a single win over Guinea-Bissau, but they qualified for the last 16 as a best third-placed team regardless. Now with Emerse Fae as a caretaker boss they continue their adventure on home soil against the only side with a perfect group stage record, in Senegal.

Wins over Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia saw them top Group C and Sadio Mane and co will be optimistic about their chances of retaining the trophy - if they can get past the hosts.

Follow the build-up and in-game action live below and check out the latest football odds here.