Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations team news, line-ups and more as Sadio Mane starts
The hosts come into the game against the favourites having sacked their manager
Ivory Coast’s campaign during the Africa Cup of Nations has certainly not gone to plan so far, but they remain in the tournament and in with a chance - but they’ll have to really raise their game to see off defending champions Senegal in the round of 16.
The hosts fired head coach Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage following two defeats and a single win over Guinea-Bissau, but they qualified for the last 16 as a best third-placed team regardless. Now with Emerse Fae as a caretaker boss they continue their adventure on home soil against the only side with a perfect group stage record, in Senegal.
Wins over Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia saw them top Group C and Sadio Mane and co will be optimistic about their chances of retaining the trophy - if they can get past the hosts.
There is an argument that no team will be so badly affected by the midseason international tournaments as Tottenham. Captain Son Heung-min and midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are all key starting players under Ange Postecoglou, and were instrumental in the team’s fast start to the season, which briefly saw them on top of the Premier League.
The Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations have weakened other clubs, of course. But Liverpool’s squad depth has allowed them to cope without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo to some degree. Manchester United and Andre Onana might even benefit from some time apart. Whereas Spurs look like a different team without their first-choice midfield.
The statistics are compelling. Tottenham have played 12 games this season with both Bissouma and Sarr in the starting XI, and won nine of those. They’ve played five games without either of the duo, and only won once.
It is a small sample size but enough to back up what is obvious to the eye, glaringly so on Friday night against Manchester City. In fairness, it was a scrappy late goal from a corner which knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup. But City created vatfuls of chances, and they found it easy to glide through Tottenham’s soft centre, a midfield made of mush.
Lawrence Ostlere on why Tottenham’s midfield will not click until their Afcon stars return:
Tottenham’s midfield will not click until their Afcon stars return
Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are enjoying runs into the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali and Senegal respectively. Without them, Tottenham are not the same team
The starting lineups are in!
Senegal XI - Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A Diallo, Jakobs, Diatta, Camara, PM Sarr, Mane, H Diallo, I Sarr
Ivory Coast XI - Y Fofana, Konan, Seri, S Fofana, Kossounou, Krasso, Diakite, Gradel, Aurier, Sangare, Ndicka
Egypt stunned by DR Congo as goalkeeper nets winning penalty in shoot-out
Egypt suffered more Africa Cup of Nations shoot-out heartache as goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the winning penalty to send DR Congo through to the quarter-finals.
All four of the Pharaohs’ knockout games in the 2021 tournament required additional time, culminating in a spot-kick defeat to Senegal in the final.
And, after a 1-1 draw following extra-time, they went the same way in San Pedro with an 8-7 loss on penalties.
Mostafa Mohamed continued to step up in the absence of the injured Mohamed Salah with his fourth goal in as many matches from the spot, cancelling out Meschack Elia’s opener, with Egypt hanging on in extra time following Mohamed Hamdy’s 97th-minute red card.
Mohamed missed from 12 yards the second time around and keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal also fluffed his lines, leaving opposite number Mpasi to hold his nerve and set up a last-eight clash with Guinea.
Egypt stunned by DR Congo as goalkeeper nets winning penalty in shoot-out
After a 1-1 draw following extra-time, Egypt suffered an 8-7 loss on penalties
The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.
Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson. But the reigning champions face stiff competition for the trophy, not least from Morocco, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.
The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.
Afcon schedule: Today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels
Ivory Coast host the rearranged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Senegal aim to defend their crown
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash, as Senegal take on hosts Ivory Coast.
The winners will play either Mali or Burkina Faso in the last eight.
Eaerlier in the evening, Cabo Verde and Mauritania are also playing and we’ll have goal updates from the second half of that fixture too.
