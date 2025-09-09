Serbia vs England live: Three Lions face tough test as they target fifth win from five in World Cup qualifying
England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against tricky opposition in Serbia
England travel to Serbia in a bid to maintain their 100% record in World Cup qualifying so far - but will face stern opposition and a hostile reception in Belgrade.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were 2-0 winners last time out against minnows Andorra but face an altogether different prospect against Serbia, who sit five points behind England in the group but with a game in hand.
The stakes are high, as captain Harry Kane summed them up: “If we win the game, we’re really close to securing qualification. If we don’t, it makes the next camp a lot trickier.”
And time is running out for Tuchel to figure out his best XI, with Elliot Anderson and Noni Madueke among the players to impress against Andorra and hoping to secure a starting berth today.
Follow all the build-up, team news and action with The Independent’s live blog below:
Early Serbia team news
Serbia have not reported any injury concerns after their win over Latvia but could see former Fulham striker and all-time leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic return to lead the line. Nemanja Gudelj and Nemanja Maksimovic may also be recalled into the starting XI.
Predicted Serbia XI: Petrovic; Milenkovic, Erakovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, Samardzic, Terzic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the clash on ITV1 and ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX.
When is Serbia vs England?
Serbia face England on Tuesday 9 September at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST.
Serbia vs England
England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with what is likely to be their toughest fixture as they take on Serbia.
Thomas Tuchel’s side recorded an efficient 2-0 win over minnows Andorra last Saturday, but while the result was tidy - extending their run of Group K wins to four from four - the performance was a largely tepid affair.
Viewers are unlikely to be treated to any more scintillating football against Serbia, as Tuchel has spoken at length about bringing old-school footballing qualities back into the side, including long throws and crosses - with both England’s goals against Andorra scored from the latter.
The German said he expects to “face the same formation, the defensive block of 5-4-1, with individual quality up front with tall, physical strikers” from their next opponents, who beat Latvia 1-0 on Friday and who sit five points behind England in Group K, having played a game less.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifier between England and Serbia.
Thomas Tuchel’s men have won all four of their qualifying matches so far and another win this evening will be a giant leap towards securing a place at next summer’s World Cup.
Serbia are second in Group K, behind England, and will be the toughest test yet for the Three Lions.
Tuchel is still trying to fathom his best XI ahead of the tournament and tonight’s match is another chance to impart different tactics and styles of play on his team.
We’ll have all the build-up throughout the afternoon so stick with us for all the latest updates ahead of Serbia vs England.
