Confidence levels still high for Shakhtar test says Celtic's Postecoglou

It was a bruising matchday 1 for Celtic who fell to a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid at Celtic Park. The Scottish Premiership champions held their own for almost an hour earning cheers and support from the fans before Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Luka Modric quickly added a second for the visitors. Eden Hazard scored for the first time in an age to firmly tip the game in Madrid’s favour and inflict a defeat on Celtic that leaves them bottom of Group F.

Following the loss, manager Ange Postecoglou promised to bring his team up to Champions League level and repay the faith that the supporters have shown in them. He said: “I feel that responsibility and I want to get us up to this level so that this club and these fans get what they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk have reached a lease agreement with Legia Warsaw to play their Champions League home games in Poland due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are in good form and cruised past RB Leipzig 4-1 last week to move top of the group before this round of fixtures. On Saturday, Oleh Ocheretko came off the bench to earn Shakhtar a 96th minute winner against Chornomorets Odesa and extend their winning run to four games. Can Celtic shock the Ukrainian side or will they continue their winning ways against the Scottish champions?

Follow all the Champions League action as Shakhtar Donetsk host Celtic: