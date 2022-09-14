Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Celtic search for first win in Champions League group stages as they face Shakhtar Donetsk
It was a bruising matchday 1 for Celtic who fell to a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid at Celtic Park. The Scottish Premiership champions held their own for almost an hour earning cheers and support from the fans before Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Luka Modric quickly added a second for the visitors. Eden Hazard scored for the first time in an age to firmly tip the game in Madrid’s favour and inflict a defeat on Celtic that leaves them bottom of Group F.
Following the loss, manager Ange Postecoglou promised to bring his team up to Champions League level and repay the faith that the supporters have shown in them. He said: “I feel that responsibility and I want to get us up to this level so that this club and these fans get what they deserve.”
Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk have reached a lease agreement with Legia Warsaw to play their Champions League home games in Poland due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are in good form and cruised past RB Leipzig 4-1 last week to move top of the group before this round of fixtures. On Saturday, Oleh Ocheretko came off the bench to earn Shakhtar a 96th minute winner against Chornomorets Odesa and extend their winning run to four games. Can Celtic shock the Ukrainian side or will they continue their winning ways against the Scottish champions?
Follow all the Champions League action as Shakhtar Donetsk host Celtic:
Postecoglou on Madrid defeat
Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by the way Celtic let Real Madrid take control of their Champions League fixture after the Scottish side showed plenty of promise in the first half of the game.
Vinicius Jr opened the scoring after 56 minutes and Luka Modric added a second four minutes later to put Madrid in full control of the game.
"I was a bit frustrated," said Postecoglou. "In the context of who we were playing against, I understand that you are playing against one of the best teams in the world at the moment, maybe the best. And for us to be able to match them by playing our football was encouraging.
"Looking back, the disappointing thing was, when we conceded, we conceded again quickly. There was no need to. If we had hung in the game, there’s always the chance to create again.
"At this level, 60 minutes is never going to be enough. You have to make sure you see the game out and be resilient when you need to be.”
Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to go the distance in next Champions League clash
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.
Carlo Ancelotti admitted his Real side “suffered” in the first half but Postecoglou seemed to be more frustrated than he was encouraged after the display.
Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to go the distance in next Champions League clash
The Hoops must now take on Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw
Shakhtar vs Celtic early team news
Shakhtar full-back Viktor Kornienko will be out for the remainder of 2022 after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture but he is the club’s only injured player at present, meaning head coach Igor Jovicevic can roll with the same starting XI that swept Leipzig aside.
For Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt are both sidelined but fatigue shouldn’t be an issue given they had the weekend off, so Ange Postecoglou has an otherwise full complement to choose from.
Kyogo Furuhashi will likely start ahead of Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League fixtures. Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are back in action following their 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid last time out and manager Ange Postecoglou has promised to bring his team up to the level of Europe’s top competition.
The hoops take on Shakhtar Donetsk who were breezed through their opening match earning a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. The Ukrainian side are playing their home games on Poland this season after signing a lease agreement with Legia Warsaw after the Russian invasion of Ukraine put a halt to domestic football in the country.
Later on, Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund with Erling Haaland facing his old club for the first time since leaving earlier in the summer. England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to start for Dortmund after being substituted early on in the German club’s 3-0 win against FC Copenhagen in their opening group game.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies