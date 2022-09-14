Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Kick-off time, channel, odds and all you need to know as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to build on a promising performance against Real Madrid

Luke Baker
Wednesday 14 September 2022 08:21
Comments
Postecoglou on missed chances and 'fine margins' as Celtic lose 3-0 to Real Madrid in UCL

Celtic will look to record their first points of this Champions League campaign as they square off against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

Shakhtar haven’t been able to play in Donetsk since May 2014, when the first Russian attack in the Donbass region started, but while they previously played elsewhere in Ukraine, the ongoing war has made that impossible this season and they’re now playing their ‘home’ matches in the Polish capital.

Despite having lost a number of key players during the suspension of the Ukrainian league over the past year, they recorded an incredible 4-1 victory away from home over RB Leipzig on matchday 1 and backing that up with victory here would put them in prime position to secure a qualification spot from what appears to be a wide-open Group F behind presumptive group winners Real Madrid.

Speaking of Real, Celtic acquitted themselves very well against the defending champions last week and were unlucky not to be ahead at half-time before Carlo Ancelotti’s men pulled away in the second half to secure a 3-0 win. Ange Postecoglou’s side impressed however and will hope to build on that with a positive result in Warsaw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Recommended

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic?

The match takes place on Wednesday 14 September with a 5.45pm BST kick-off at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warszawa in Warsaw, Poland

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4, with coverage getting underway at 5pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Shakhtar full-back Viktor Kornienko will be out for the remainder of 2022 after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture but he is the club’s only injured player at present, meaning head coach Igor Jovicevic can roll with the same starting XI that swept Leipzig aside.

For Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt are both sidelined but fatigue shouldn’t be an issue given they had the weekend off, so Ange Postecoglou has an otherwise full complement to choose from. Kyogo Furuhashi will likely start ahead of Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Shved, Zubkov, Mudryk

Celtic XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota

Odds

Shakhtar Donetsk 9/4

Draw 5/2

Celtic 6/5

Recommended

Prediction

The bookies have Celtic as slight favourites but heading on the road to Eastern Europe and facing a Shakhtar side full of confidence after their opening win, a draw would be a good result. Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in