Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Kick-off time, channel, odds and all you need to know as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to build on a promising performance against Real Madrid
Celtic will look to record their first points of this Champions League campaign as they square off against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.
Shakhtar haven’t been able to play in Donetsk since May 2014, when the first Russian attack in the Donbass region started, but while they previously played elsewhere in Ukraine, the ongoing war has made that impossible this season and they’re now playing their ‘home’ matches in the Polish capital.
Despite having lost a number of key players during the suspension of the Ukrainian league over the past year, they recorded an incredible 4-1 victory away from home over RB Leipzig on matchday 1 and backing that up with victory here would put them in prime position to secure a qualification spot from what appears to be a wide-open Group F behind presumptive group winners Real Madrid.
Speaking of Real, Celtic acquitted themselves very well against the defending champions last week and were unlucky not to be ahead at half-time before Carlo Ancelotti’s men pulled away in the second half to secure a 3-0 win. Ange Postecoglou’s side impressed however and will hope to build on that with a positive result in Warsaw.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:
When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic?
The match takes place on Wednesday 14 September with a 5.45pm BST kick-off at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warszawa in Warsaw, Poland
Where can I watch it?
This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4, with coverage getting underway at 5pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Shakhtar full-back Viktor Kornienko will be out for the remainder of 2022 after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture but he is the club’s only injured player at present, meaning head coach Igor Jovicevic can roll with the same starting XI that swept Leipzig aside.
For Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt are both sidelined but fatigue shouldn’t be an issue given they had the weekend off, so Ange Postecoglou has an otherwise full complement to choose from. Kyogo Furuhashi will likely start ahead of Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack.
Predicted line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Shved, Zubkov, Mudryk
Celtic XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota
Odds
Shakhtar Donetsk 9/4
Draw 5/2
Celtic 6/5
Prediction
The bookies have Celtic as slight favourites but heading on the road to Eastern Europe and facing a Shakhtar side full of confidence after their opening win, a draw would be a good result. Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
