The war in Ukraine may have displaced Shakhtar Donetsk from their home stadium but they will look to make the most of a travel advantage over Celtic when the sides square off on matchday 2 of the Champions League in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

Shakhtar haven’t been able to play in Donetsk since May 2014, when the first Russian attack in the Donbass region started, but while they previously played elsewhere in Ukraine, the ongoing war has made that impossible this season and they’re now contesting their ‘home’ matches in the Polish capital.

That is still a lengthy trip from Glasgow for Celtic but they will be buoyed by an impressive performance against Real Madrid last week despite a 3-0 defeat, while the 4-0 thumping of fierce rivals Rangers in the preceding fixture should also be fresh in the minds of Ange Postecoglou’s Scottish Premiership leaders as they try to qualify from what appears to be a wide-open Group F behind presumptive group winners Real Madrid.

Shakhtar won’t be any sort of walkover, however, as they emphatically proved in their opening group fixture. Despite having lost a number of key players during the suspension of the Ukrainian league over the past year, they recorded an incredible 4-1 victory away from home over RB Leipzig.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic?

The match takes place on Wednesday 14 September with a 5.45pm BST kick-off at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warszawa in Warsaw, Poland

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4, with coverage getting underway at 5pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Shakhtar full-back Viktor Kornienko will be out for the remainder of 2022 after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture but he is the club’s only injured player at present, meaning head coach Igor Jovicevic can roll with the same starting XI that swept Leipzig aside.

For Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt are both sidelined but fatigue shouldn’t be an issue given they had the weekend off, so Ange Postecoglou has an otherwise full complement to choose from. Kyogo Furuhashi will likely start ahead of Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Shved, Zubkov, Mudryk

Celtic XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota

Odds

Shakhtar Donetsk 9/4

Draw 5/2

Celtic 6/5

Prediction

The bookies have Celtic as slight favourites but heading on the road to Eastern Europe and facing a Shakhtar side full of confidence after their opening win, a draw would be a good result. Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic