Sheffield United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Gustavo Hamer, Cameron Archer, Ollie Norwood, Jack Robinson, Tom Davies, Ben Osborn, Ryan One, Yasser Larouci, Jordan Amissah.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-4-3): Wes Foderingham; Mason Holgate, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Andre Brooks, Rhys Norrington-Davies; James McAtee, William Osula, Ben Brereton Diaz.
Aston Villa's Premier League title ambitions have taken a huge hit in recent weeks. Unai Emery's side were well in contention in December, but since the draw with the Blades, Villa have won only one of their last four. Defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle have knocked them off the pace of the leader and out of the top four, although they can leapfrog Tottenham back into the Champions League places with a win.
The Blades are winless in their last six Premier League games, but did earn a point on the road in the reverse fixture at Villa Park. Chris Wilder's men were minutes away from a vital win, only to concede at the death to Nicolo Zaniolo's strike. They did earn a point in their last home match against West Ham as Ollie McBurnie fired in a stoppage-time penalty. But, with games running out to save themselves, United could do with three points today.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
