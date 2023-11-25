(Getty Images)

One on the more intriguing contests of the day sees Sheffield United host Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. Two places separate the teams in the table though the Cherries have picked up four more points than the Blades.

Sheffield United will be hoping that a strong performance at home can earn them three points and take them out of the relegation zone. Should they win today, Bournemouth will be drawn into the battle to survive which gives the Blades a better chance of survival.

However, Bournemouth will be confident. They’ve won two of their last three fixtures including a 2-0 victory against Newcastle last time out. Although they don’t have the greatest record away to Sheffield United, they’ll be boosted by the return of Philip Billing who brings experience to the midfield.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.