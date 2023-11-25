Sheffield United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League score and latest goal updates
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
One on the more intriguing contests of the day sees Sheffield United host Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. Two places separate the teams in the table though the Cherries have picked up four more points than the Blades.
Sheffield United will be hoping that a strong performance at home can earn them three points and take them out of the relegation zone. Should they win today, Bournemouth will be drawn into the battle to survive which gives the Blades a better chance of survival.
However, Bournemouth will be confident. They’ve won two of their last three fixtures including a 2-0 victory against Newcastle last time out. Although they don’t have the greatest record away to Sheffield United, they’ll be boosted by the return of Philip Billing who brings experience to the midfield.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Solanke now finds the side-netting of Foderingham's goal, after he volleys the ball from an acute angle near the left byline. After scoring twice last time out, the Bournemouth striker seems to be full of confidence today.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Yellow Card Oliver James Norwood
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
JUST WIDE! Out on the left, Tavernier steps over the ball, leaving it for Kluivert to shoot from just outside the area. The latter steadies himself, then lets fly with a low drive that skims the turf and ripples the side-netting! That was close to a second goal for Bournemouth, who are totally in control of this game!
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Having received medical attention on the pitch, Tavernier limps off towards the touchline as the action resumes. It looks as though he'll be fine to continue soon.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
The home fans are in uproar, as Sheffield United sit back again and Tavernier links up with Kluivert in the area. The goalscorer's prodded finish is comfortably saved in the end, though, and he seems to have sustained a knock in the process.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
The away side have had a 73 per cent share of possession so far, and Sheffield United are chasing shadows at the moment - they've become very passive after a lively opening to the match.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Assist Antoine Serlom Semenyo
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United are having to soak up some pressure now, with Bournemouth bossing the ball. Under pressure, Semenyo manages to flick a header towards goal from the edge of the area, though it doesn't trouble Foderingham at all.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth break down the right at pace, but Trusty slams the door shut with a timely intervention. Following their win just before the international break, the Cherries seem to have grown in confidence.
Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
A run from out to in by Solanke causes a moment of concern in Sheffield United area, but after a brief scramble just outside the six-yard box, the hosts manage to get the ball away to safety without conceding even a corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies