Despite being the away side, Brentford have had a 64 per cent share of possession thus far, and they have looked comfortable on the ball. By contrast, United are closing down well, but have been chasing shadows at times.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Hamer steals the ball from Onyeka, and the home side build pressure on the right flank, before a misplaced pass sees their attack thwarted. There's been precious little goalmouth action in this game so far.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Foderingham calls out to his defence, then strides forward to claim Onyeka's wayward cross into the area. The Blades goalkeeper has conceded one goal every 33 minutes so far this season and is yet to keep a clean sheet in 15 Premier League appearances.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Yellow Card Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Onyeka is felled in full flight by Hamer, earning Brentford a free-kick just outside Sheffield United's area, on the left. Ghoddos delivers the ball in towards the penalty spot, but the hosts quickly get it away to safety.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Out on the right, Lewis-Potter slips past a wrong-footed Trusty and hits the byline, but his tame cutback into the box is easily cleared away. Neither side have created a clear opening as yet, amid heavy rain in the Steel City.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Brentford seem to be deliberately slowing the game down now, taking care of possession inside their own half and drawing the sting both from their opponents and a lively Bramall Lane crowd.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Having dropped deep, Archer is brought down in midfield and earns his side a free-kick. Hamer then clips the ball over Brentford's high defensive line and into the area, but Ahmedhodzic is unable to reach it.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Sheffield United have been snapping into their tackles early on, trying to impose themselves on an apparently 'winnable' game - at least on paper. With one league victory all season, they are overdue some success at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United vs Brentford
After Trusty's cross from the left flank is blocked behind for a corner, Hamer swings over a curling cross towards the back post. However, it's overhit in the swirling wind and ultimately skips straight out of play on the right byline.
