Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702135444

Sheffield United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 December 2023 15:24
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1702135348

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Despite being the away side, Brentford have had a 64 per cent share of possession thus far, and they have looked comfortable on the ball. By contrast, United are closing down well, but have been chasing shadows at times.

9 December 2023 15:22
1702135192

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Hamer steals the ball from Onyeka, and the home side build pressure on the right flank, before a misplaced pass sees their attack thwarted. There's been precious little goalmouth action in this game so far.

9 December 2023 15:19
1702135031

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Foderingham calls out to his defence, then strides forward to claim Onyeka's wayward cross into the area. The Blades goalkeeper has conceded one goal every 33 minutes so far this season and is yet to keep a clean sheet in 15 Premier League appearances.

9 December 2023 15:17
1702135015

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Yellow Card Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty

9 December 2023 15:16
1702134906

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Onyeka is felled in full flight by Hamer, earning Brentford a free-kick just outside Sheffield United's area, on the left. Ghoddos delivers the ball in towards the penalty spot, but the hosts quickly get it away to safety.

9 December 2023 15:15
1702134796

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Out on the right, Lewis-Potter slips past a wrong-footed Trusty and hits the byline, but his tame cutback into the box is easily cleared away. Neither side have created a clear opening as yet, amid heavy rain in the Steel City.

9 December 2023 15:13
1702134647

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Brentford seem to be deliberately slowing the game down now, taking care of possession inside their own half and drawing the sting both from their opponents and a lively Bramall Lane crowd.

9 December 2023 15:10
1702134532

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Having dropped deep, Archer is brought down in midfield and earns his side a free-kick. Hamer then clips the ball over Brentford's high defensive line and into the area, but Ahmedhodzic is unable to reach it.

9 December 2023 15:08
1702134404

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Sheffield United have been snapping into their tackles early on, trying to impose themselves on an apparently 'winnable' game - at least on paper. With one league victory all season, they are overdue some success at Bramall Lane.

9 December 2023 15:06
1702134223

Sheffield United vs Brentford

After Trusty's cross from the left flank is blocked behind for a corner, Hamer swings over a curling cross towards the back post. However, it's overhit in the swirling wind and ultimately skips straight out of play on the right byline.

9 December 2023 15:03

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in