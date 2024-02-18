Sheffield United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Brighton visit Sheffield United today as the Seagulls continue to chase a European spot while the Blades remain desperate for points to lift themselves off the foot of the table.
Sheffield United are without Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz in today’s squad, with Will Osula starting up front in place of Archer. Yasser Larouci also comes in to the team for Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Brighton are without top scorer Joao Pedro due to a hamstring injury, so Danny Welbeck starts up front once more. Bart Verbruggen replaces Jason Steele in goal as Roberto De Zerbi continues to rotate the gloves, while Adam Webster is in for Pervis Estupinan in defence. Simon Adingra goes straight into the team after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations while Adam Lallana is not in the squad.
Sheffield United: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Larouci, Osborn, Hamer, Vinicius Souza, McAtee, Osula. Subs: Trusty, Brewster, McBurnie, Grbic, Norwood, Tom Davies, Brooks, Arblaster, Blacker.
Brighton: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Webster, Gross, Buonanotte, Gilmour, Lamptey, Adingra, Mitoma, Welbeck. Subs: Igor, Moder, Baleba, Steele, Ferguson, Estupinan, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey.
Referee:Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire).
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
BRIGHTON SUBS: Igor Julio, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, Benicio Baker-Boaitey.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
BRIGHTON (3-4-2-1): Bart Verbruggen; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte, Pascal Gross; Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Auston Trust, Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Ivo Grbic, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Billy Blacker.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
SHEFFIELD UNITED (5-4-1): Wes Foderingham; Yasser Larouci, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Mason Holgate, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle; James McAtee, Vinicius Souza, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Osborn; William Osula.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton will be looking to turn their away form around after a tricky run of games on the road. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are winless in their last six away Premier League matches (D2 L4), their longest winless run away from the Amex Stadium since a seven-game streak under Graham Potter between September and December 2021. The Seagulls lost 2-1 against Tottenham in their previous fixture, conceding a last-minute goal with Brennan Johnson scoring the winner. Playing against the side who currently sit bottom of the Premier League could be a chance to gain some momentum, but the Blades showed plenty of fight last time out.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield United currently sit in 20th place in the Premier League table, but they will be hoping to continue their momentum after picking up an impressive result last time out. The Blades defeated Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road, ending a seven-match winless streak (D2 L5). Chris Wilder’s side have conceded more goals at home in the division than any other side (31 in 12 games). In Premier League history, only West Brom have shipped more goals in their first 12 home games of the campaign (2020-21). Today, they will face a Brighton side who haven’t beaten the Blades in their last seven league fixtures, with their last victory coming back in 2005.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Brighton at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies