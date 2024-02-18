Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United (Getty Images)

Brighton visit Sheffield United today as the Seagulls continue to chase a European spot while the Blades remain desperate for points to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

Sheffield United are without Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz in today’s squad, with Will Osula starting up front in place of Archer. Yasser Larouci also comes in to the team for Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Brighton are without top scorer Joao Pedro due to a hamstring injury, so Danny Welbeck starts up front once more. Bart Verbruggen replaces Jason Steele in goal as Roberto De Zerbi continues to rotate the gloves, while Adam Webster is in for Pervis Estupinan in defence. Simon Adingra goes straight into the team after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations while Adam Lallana is not in the squad.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Larouci, Osborn, Hamer, Vinicius Souza, McAtee, Osula. Subs: Trusty, Brewster, McBurnie, Grbic, Norwood, Tom Davies, Brooks, Arblaster, Blacker.

Brighton: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Webster, Gross, Buonanotte, Gilmour, Lamptey, Adingra, Mitoma, Welbeck. Subs: Igor, Moder, Baleba, Steele, Ferguson, Estupinan, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey.

Referee:Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire).

