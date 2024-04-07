Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Another eventful match involving Chelsea ends with the score level, as Sheffield United manage to pull back an equaliser three minutes into stoppage time to share the spoils of a 2-2 draw. Silva’s header following Gallagher’s corner gave the visitors an early lead, but Bogle would make the most of a gap at the near post to restore parity 21 minutes later to keep the sides even at half-time. Wilder’s team started the second half the better of the two, but Madueke’s powerful strike after cutting inside from the right would give the Blues the advantage with little over 20 minutes to go. To their credit, the Blades would not be denied, battling until the last minute and salvaging a point with a scrappy, close-range finish from McBurnie after two flick-ons. The tie keeps Sheffield United in last place - nine 10 points from safety - ahead of a match against Brentford on April 13. Chelsea stay in ninth position, three points behind Newcastle, and host Everton in eight days. That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Chelsea, we hope you’ve enjoyed it!
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-2 CHELSEA.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Osborne stands up a cross from the left wing looking for Brereton Diaz with the hosts buoyed by their recent goal but a diving Silva manages to get there first, keeping Petrovic from being called into action.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Yellow Card Anel Ahmedhodžić
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Assist Cameron Desmond Archer
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Casadei gets two minutes to impress, as he gives Jackson some early rest in stoppage time.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Goal Oliver Robert McBurnie
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
The fourth official indicates a minimum of five minutes will be added to the end of the match for stoppages.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Substitution Marc Cucurella Saseta Benoît Ntambue Badiashile Mukinayi Baya
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Robinson will not be able to continue after picking up that ankle injury, with Vinicius Souza filling the hole left by the captain.
