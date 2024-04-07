Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712515024

Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Sunday 07 April 2024 16:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1712514918

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Another eventful match involving Chelsea ends with the score level, as Sheffield United manage to pull back an equaliser three minutes into stoppage time to share the spoils of a 2-2 draw. Silva’s header following Gallagher’s corner gave the visitors an early lead, but Bogle would make the most of a gap at the near post to restore parity 21 minutes later to keep the sides even at half-time. Wilder’s team started the second half the better of the two, but Madueke’s powerful strike after cutting inside from the right would give the Blues the advantage with little over 20 minutes to go. To their credit, the Blades would not be denied, battling until the last minute and salvaging a point with a scrappy, close-range finish from McBurnie after two flick-ons. The tie keeps Sheffield United in last place - nine 10 points from safety - ahead of a match against Brentford on April 13. Chelsea stay in ninth position, three points behind Newcastle, and host Everton in eight days. That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Chelsea, we hope you’ve enjoyed it!

7 April 2024 19:35
1712514629

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-2 CHELSEA.

7 April 2024 19:30
1712514483

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Osborne stands up a cross from the left wing looking for Brereton Diaz with the hosts buoyed by their recent goal but a diving Silva manages to get there first, keeping Petrovic from being called into action.

7 April 2024 19:28
1712514434

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Yellow Card Anel Ahmedhodžić

7 April 2024 19:27
1712514205

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Assist Cameron Desmond Archer

7 April 2024 19:23
1712514184

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Casadei gets two minutes to impress, as he gives Jackson some early rest in stoppage time.

7 April 2024 19:23
1712514180

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Goal Oliver Robert McBurnie

7 April 2024 19:23
1712514144

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

The fourth official indicates a minimum of five minutes will be added to the end of the match for stoppages.

7 April 2024 19:22
1712514122

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Substitution Marc Cucurella Saseta Benoît Ntambue Badiashile Mukinayi Baya

7 April 2024 19:22
1712514082

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Robinson will not be able to continue after picking up that ankle injury, with Vinicius Souza filling the hole left by the captain.

7 April 2024 19:21

