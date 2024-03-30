Sheffield United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Sheffield United vs Fulham
Not much action in the first couple of minutes with both teams enjoying a bit of the ball. Remember, Sheffield United have won just one of their five Premier League games against Fulham.
KICK-OFF! Bramall Lane is ready for action, the managers have their customary (and quite respectful) embrace, and Sheffield United kick us off in the first-half.
The teams are making their way out to the pitch. Fulham, who won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Craven Cottage back in October, have won just two of 14 away Premier League fixtures this season. However, they will fancy their chances of handing Sheffield United a fourth consecutive home league defeat.
Chris Wilder makes three changes to his Sheffield United side from the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth three weeks ago. Mason Holgate and Anel Ahmedhodzic replace Auston Trusty and the injured George Baldock in defence. Also, Vinicius Souza is in for Tom Davies.
Marco Silva names an unchanged Fulham side from their 3-0 win over Tottenham just before the break. Adarabioyo and Bassey continue as centre-backs, while the in-form Muniz starts up front.
SUBS: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Adama Traore, Bobby Reid.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Timothy Castagne; Sasa Lukic, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.
SUBS: Wes Foderingham, Auston Trusty, Yasser Larouci, Sam Curtis, Oliver Norwood, Anis Ben Slimane, James McAtee, Andre Brooks, William Osula.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Mason Holgate; Ben Osborn, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Vinicius Souza, Jayden Bogle; Ben Brereton, Oliver McBurnie.
Fulham’s results in their last four games define their season so far in a way. A loss to Wolves is sandwiched between wins against Manchester United, Brighton, and most recently Tottenham. However, they have great momentum right now after beating Tottenham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in their latest outing before the break. The Cottagers trail 5th-placed Spurs by 15 points and a top 6 spot looks well out of reach, but will see this game against a struggling Sheffield United as a huge chance to climb up the table. They have no new injury issues and will bank on Rodrigo Muniz’s supreme form to continue.
