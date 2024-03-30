Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1711811044

Sheffield United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1711811028

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Not much action in the first couple of minutes with both teams enjoying a bit of the ball. Remember, Sheffield United have won just one of their five Premier League games against Fulham.

30 March 2024 15:03
1711810884

Sheffield United vs Fulham

KICK-OFF! Bramall Lane is ready for action, the managers have their customary (and quite respectful) embrace, and Sheffield United kick us off in the first-half.

30 March 2024 15:01
1711810724

Sheffield United vs Fulham

The teams are making their way out to the pitch. Fulham, who won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Craven Cottage back in October, have won just two of 14 away Premier League fixtures this season. However, they will fancy their chances of handing Sheffield United a fourth consecutive home league defeat.

30 March 2024 14:58
1711810535

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Chris Wilder makes three changes to his Sheffield United side from the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth three weeks ago. Mason Holgate and Anel Ahmedhodzic replace Auston Trusty and the injured George Baldock in defence. Also, Vinicius Souza is in for Tom Davies.

30 March 2024 14:55
1711810520

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Marco Silva names an unchanged Fulham side from their 3-0 win over Tottenham just before the break. Adarabioyo and Bassey continue as centre-backs, while the in-form Muniz starts up front.

30 March 2024 14:55
1711810104

Sheffield United vs Fulham

SUBS: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Adama Traore, Bobby Reid.

30 March 2024 14:48
1711810066

Sheffield United vs Fulham

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Timothy Castagne; Sasa Lukic, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

30 March 2024 14:47
1711809882

Sheffield United vs Fulham

SUBS: Wes Foderingham, Auston Trusty, Yasser Larouci, Sam Curtis, Oliver Norwood, Anis Ben Slimane, James McAtee, Andre Brooks, William Osula.

30 March 2024 14:44
1711809847

Sheffield United vs Fulham

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Mason Holgate; Ben Osborn, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Vinicius Souza, Jayden Bogle; Ben Brereton, Oliver McBurnie.

30 March 2024 14:44
1711809557

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Fulham’s results in their last four games define their season so far in a way. A loss to Wolves is sandwiched between wins against Manchester United, Brighton, and most recently Tottenham. However, they have great momentum right now after beating Tottenham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in their latest outing before the break. The Cottagers trail 5th-placed Spurs by 15 points and a top 6 spot looks well out of reach, but will see this game against a struggling Sheffield United as a huge chance to climb up the table. They have no new injury issues and will bank on Rodrigo Muniz’s supreme form to continue.

30 March 2024 14:39

