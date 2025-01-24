Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Sheffield United vs Hull City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Friday 24 January 2025 18:00 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 3.

24 January 2025 21:51

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 3.

24 January 2025 21:51

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sydie Peck.

24 January 2025 21:51

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Callum O'Hare (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

24 January 2025 21:49

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Offside, Hull City. Abu Kamara is caught offside.

24 January 2025 21:49

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Offside, Hull City. Abu Kamara is caught offside.

24 January 2025 21:49

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Foul by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).

24 January 2025 21:48

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 January 2025 21:47

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

24 January 2025 21:46

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Offside, Sheffield United. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.

24 January 2025 21:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in