Sheffield United vs Hull City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 3.
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sydie Peck.
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Callum O'Hare (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Offside, Sheffield United. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
