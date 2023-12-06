Sheffield United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cody Gakpo starts
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Sheffield United face their first Premier League outing since sacking manager Paul Heckingbottom and replacing him with Chris Wilder who returns to Bramall Lane to face Liverpool tonight.
The Blades continued their poor season by shipping five goals against Burnley results in Heckingbottom’s dismissal and they’ll be hoping to earn a bounce from bringing in a new manager.
Liverpool, meanwhile, clinched a seven-goal thriller against Fulham on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring an 88th minute goal to win the match 4-3. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team acan close out a more convincing win against the Blades, who are bottom of the table, as Liverpool attempt to keep up the pace with league leaders Arsenal.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:
Sheffield United vs Liverpool team news
Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic. Trusty; Brooks, Souza, Hamer; McAtee, Archer, Osula
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Sheffield United vs Liverpool
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
