Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1701887965

Sheffield United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cody Gakpo starts

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Wednesday 06 December 2023 18:39
Comments
(PA)

Sheffield United face their first Premier League outing since sacking manager Paul Heckingbottom and replacing him with Chris Wilder who returns to Bramall Lane to face Liverpool tonight.

The Blades continued their poor season by shipping five goals against Burnley results in Heckingbottom’s dismissal and they’ll be hoping to earn a bounce from bringing in a new manager.

Liverpool, meanwhile, clinched a seven-goal thriller against Fulham on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring an 88th minute goal to win the match 4-3. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team acan close out a more convincing win against the Blades, who are bottom of the table, as Liverpool attempt to keep up the pace with league leaders Arsenal.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:

1701887917

Sheffield United vs Liverpool team news

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic. Trusty; Brooks, Souza, Hamer; McAtee, Archer, Osula

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Mike Jones6 December 2023 18:38
1701887407

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

6 December 2023 18:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in