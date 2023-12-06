(PA)

Sheffield United face their first Premier League outing since sacking manager Paul Heckingbottom and replacing him with Chris Wilder who returns to Bramall Lane to face Liverpool tonight.

The Blades continued their poor season by shipping five goals against Burnley results in Heckingbottom’s dismissal and they’ll be hoping to earn a bounce from bringing in a new manager.

Liverpool, meanwhile, clinched a seven-goal thriller against Fulham on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring an 88th minute goal to win the match 4-3. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team acan close out a more convincing win against the Blades, who are bottom of the table, as Liverpool attempt to keep up the pace with league leaders Arsenal.

