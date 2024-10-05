Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 BST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Luton Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Luton Town 0.

5 October 2024 15:47

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Offside, Sheffield United. Kieffer Moore is caught offside.

5 October 2024 15:46

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 15:46

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Foul by Harry Souttar (Sheffield United).

5 October 2024 15:45

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 15:45

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 October 2024 15:43

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Delay in match because of an injury Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United).

5 October 2024 15:41

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

5 October 2024 15:40

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Attempt missed. Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

5 October 2024 15:37

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.

5 October 2024 15:37

