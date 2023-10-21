Jump to content

Liveupdated1697922363

Sheffield United vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1697922290

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Manchester United pay tribute to club legend Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 86, with a battling 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. McTominay's first-half opener was soon cancelled out by McBurnie's penalty, which was conceded by the Scotland international just minutes after striking first. The Red Devils toiled in the second half and went close through Amrabat before Dalot's curling finish snatched all three points on the road. Victory lifts Ten Hag's side up to eighth, while Heckingbottom's men remain bottom of the Premier League and still without a win this season on their top-flight return. The Blades visit high-flying Arsenal next Saturday before Manchester United host rivals Manchester City the day after. That is all for now, until next time – goodbye!

21 October 2023 22:04
1697922008

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

21 October 2023 22:00
1697921903

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

A needless Bogle foul on Garnacho gives the visitors a free-kick on the left flank. The Manchester United supporters laud their nimble winger, who is bizarrely taunted by a Sheffield United supporter that has made it onto the side of the pitch.

21 October 2023 21:58
1697921840

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

A throw-in on the left-hand side allows Lindelof and Eriksen to eat into some more valuable seconds. Manchester United have just over two minutes to close out the victory.

21 October 2023 21:57
1697921766

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

WHAT A MISS! Martial steals possession from Norwood before rolling through for Garnacho, who somehow slides a right-footed strike wide with just Foderingham to beat. A belated offside flag spares the winger's blushes, but the VAR would surely have checked that decision. There are five minutes of additional time remaining.

21 October 2023 21:56
1697921654

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Trusty makes a perfectly timed sliding challenge to dispossess Martial, who was aiming to burst through the middle of the pitch. Norwood then crosses towards the back post before Fernandes intervenes in front of Thomas.

21 October 2023 21:54
1697921507

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

WIDE! Fernandes works a smart pass inside before Garnacho fires a low right-footed drive towards the bottom-left corner. Foderingham is unsighted but watches gratefully as the effort goes just wide to his right.

21 October 2023 21:51
1697921463

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Substitution Marcus Rashford Mason Tony Mount

21 October 2023 21:51
1697921443

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Souza's tackle accidentally sets Garnacho free before the Manchester United attacker sees a left-footed strike deflected behind for a corner. The Red Devils will be in no rush to take this one.

21 October 2023 21:50
1697921381

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Norwood's corner is cleared at the far post before Garnacho speeds away down the right flank. However, the winger cannot find a pass to Fernandes before the Blades win a free-kick near the touchline for a Lindelof foul.

21 October 2023 21:49

