Liveupdated1714838644

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1714838610

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Forest came from behind to beat the already relegated Blades 3-1 at Bramall Lane to boost their chances of Premier League survival. The hosts were the better side in the first half and took the lead from the spot after a late slide tackle from Montiel on Brereton-Diaz, who took responsibility with the penalty and thumped his effort just to the left past Sels. Hudson-Odoi levelled with a fantastic right-footed effort into the top-right corner from inside the box before Archer and Brereton-Diaz missed clear chances at close range to put the hosts ahead for a second time. The hosts created an xG of 1.79 in the first half but were punished for their wasteful finishing by Forest. Boly headed the ball straight to Yates, who blasted in his first Premier League goal from close range to give the visitors the lead before Hudson-Odoi netted his second with a low finish into the bottom-right corner. The Blades have conceded 100 goals and went down to 10 men when Ahmedhodzic was shown his second yellow card with seconds left. The Blades travel to Everton for their next Premier League match, with Forest hosting Chelsea for their penultimate fixture. That’s all, goodbye.

4 May 2024 17:03
1714838405

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-3 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

4 May 2024 17:00
1714838379

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

RED CARD! The Blades are two goals down and are now down to 10 men after Ahmedhodzic is shown a second yellow card for an elbow on Dominguez with just seconds left to play.

4 May 2024 16:59
1714838198

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White collects the ball off Danilo and races through the middle of the pitch before rolling a pass down the right to Aina. He goes for an ambitious shot from range, but his effort is blocked.

4 May 2024 16:56
1714838050

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

There will be five minutes of additional time.

4 May 2024 16:54
1714837995

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Forest make two changes. Hudson-Odoi scored two goals of real quality for the Tricky Trees but is denied his hat-trick. He makes his way off for Dominguez.

4 May 2024 16:53
1714837983

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Substitution Christopher Grant Wood Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi

4 May 2024 16:53
1714837929

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White drives down the right side of the box and could shoot but unselfishly slots it across to Hudson-Odoi. However, he cannot get the ball under control, and the chance is gone.

4 May 2024 16:52
1714837840

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

BLOCK! Hamer collects possession just outside Forest's box and rolls a pass down the left to Brereton-Diaz, who looks to have a clear shot at the goal. However, his effort is blocked by a sliding Murillo, with the ball coming back off the Chile international and behind for a goal-kick.

4 May 2024 16:50
1714837720

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Arblaster goes surging through the middle of the pitch and gets past Yates, who gets away with a poor slide tackle. The Blades midfielder then attempts to slide a throughball into Brereton-Diaz, but the Chile international had stopped his run.

4 May 2024 16:48

