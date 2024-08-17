Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1723903385

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:00
Comments
Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United
Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723903330

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United).

17 August 2024 15:02
1723903238

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Varane (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karamoko Dembélé.

17 August 2024 15:00
1723903204

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers

First Half begins.

17 August 2024 15:00
1723900530

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

17 August 2024 14:15
1723896044

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

17 August 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in