It finishes 3-0 to Tottenham away at Sheffield United in a straight forward final day victory. Following an initially slow opening 10 minutes, Spurs took the lead through a Kulusveski strike in the 13th minute. His effort across the goalkeeper and in off the post calmed their nerves. Postecoglou’s men then eased to victory from this point as they controlled the possession for the whole fixture, 76 per cent by the final whistle. As they came out from the interval there was little pressure applied by Sheffield United to go searching for a way back into the game as Spurs continued to move the ball around comfortably. The visitors then doubled the lead through a thunderous strike from Porro in the 59th minute on the edge of the penalty area giving the goalkeeper no chance after Spurs had been denied twice shortly before this by excellent Blades defending. The game was then wrapped up in the 65th minute as Kulusveski scored his second as he made it 3-0. A ball pulled back by Maddison to the six-yard box was neatly put away by the Swede. VAR would play a part in the game as the referee had sent Brooks off for violent conduct, but with replay’s it was deemed to be a coming together amongst a group of players and so the decision was over turned. Wilder’s side offered nothing in attack as displayed by their xG of 0.69 from their six efforts, compared to Tottenham’s xG of 3.28 from their 18 efforts, with nine of them on target. Spurs secured fifth and European football with their win, while the Blades’ 14th Premier League loss in a row will not give them the desired confidence as they play their football in the Championship next season.