Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725206284

Sheffield United vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1725206109

Sheffield United vs Watford

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Watford 0.

1 September 2024 16:55
1725206052

Sheffield United vs Watford

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Watford 0.

1 September 2024 16:54
1725206048

Sheffield United vs Watford

Attempt saved. Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

1 September 2024 16:54
1725206005

Sheffield United vs Watford

Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 September 2024 16:53
1725205922

Sheffield United vs Watford

Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

1 September 2024 16:52
1725205858

Sheffield United vs Watford

Harry Souttar (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

1 September 2024 16:50
1725205850

Sheffield United vs Watford

Daniel Jebbison (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

1 September 2024 16:50
1725205798

Sheffield United vs Watford

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 September 2024 16:49
1725205794

Sheffield United vs Watford

Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United).

1 September 2024 16:49
1725205711

Sheffield United vs Watford

Jamie Shackleton (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 September 2024 16:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in