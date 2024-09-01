Sheffield United vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Watford 0.
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Watford 0.
Attempt saved. Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Souttar (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Daniel Jebbison (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United).
Jamie Shackleton (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
