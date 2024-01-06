Jump to content

Liveupdated1704562683

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 January 2024 16:30
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Cardiff City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1704562635

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Penalty conceded by Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) after a foul in the penalty area.

6 January 2024 17:37
1704562622

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Attempt blocked. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

6 January 2024 17:37
1704562586

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Pol Valentín.

6 January 2024 17:36
1704562504

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).

6 January 2024 17:35
1704562459

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Penalty saved. Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

6 January 2024 17:34
1704562410

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Penalty conceded by Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) after a foul in the penalty area.

6 January 2024 17:33
1704562328

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Cardiff City 0. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Palmer.

6 January 2024 17:32
1704562260

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

First Half begins.

6 January 2024 17:31
1704560009

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

6 January 2024 16:53
1704558608

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

6 January 2024 16:30

