1706299564

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Friday 26 January 2024 20:06
Comments
(PA)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Coventry City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

1706299533

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Momo Diaby.

26 January 2024 20:05
1706299480

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

26 January 2024 20:04
1706299377

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Offside, Coventry City. Ellis Simms is caught offside.

26 January 2024 20:02
1706299345

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

26 January 2024 20:02
1706299247

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

26 January 2024 20:00
1706299193

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Delay in match (Coventry City).

26 January 2024 19:59
1706299028

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kasey Palmer with a cross.

26 January 2024 19:57
1706298937

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).

26 January 2024 19:55
1706298877

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

26 January 2024 19:54
1706298844

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Liam Kitching.

26 January 2024 19:54

