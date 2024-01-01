Jump to content

Liveupdated1704129964

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Monday 01 January 2024 16:15
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1704129829

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1 January 2024 17:23
1704129788

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Jason Lokilo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 January 2024 17:23
1704129707

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri.

1 January 2024 17:21
1704129622

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 January 2024 17:20
1704129527

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Offside, Hull City. Aaron Connolly is caught offside.

1 January 2024 17:18
1704129470

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

First Half begins.

1 January 2024 17:17
1704126215

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1 January 2024 16:23
1704125705

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

1 January 2024 16:15

