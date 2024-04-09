Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712695325

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Tuesday 09 April 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712695285

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2.

9 April 2024 21:41
1712695204

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2.

9 April 2024 21:40
1712695113

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Jack Stacey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 April 2024 21:38
1712695071

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).

9 April 2024 21:37
1712695065

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9 April 2024 21:37
1712694998

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross.

9 April 2024 21:36
1712694891

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 April 2024 21:34
1712694834

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 April 2024 21:33
1712694787

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Substitution, Norwich City. Shane Duffy replaces Borja Sainz.

9 April 2024 21:33
1712694693

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Sam McCallum (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 April 2024 21:31

