Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Hillsborough
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2.
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2.
Jack Stacey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross.
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Norwich City. Shane Duffy replaces Borja Sainz.
Sam McCallum (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
