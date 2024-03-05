Jump to content

Liveupdated1709669104

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709669069

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

5 March 2024 20:04
1709668993

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Pol Valentín is caught offside.

5 March 2024 20:03
1709668918

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 March 2024 20:01
1709668882

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Delay in match because of an injury Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle).

5 March 2024 20:01
1709668840

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.

5 March 2024 20:00
1709668795

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:59
1709668694

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668691

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday).

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668629

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

5 March 2024 19:57
1709668582

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle).

5 March 2024 19:56

