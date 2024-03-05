Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Pol Valentín is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle).
