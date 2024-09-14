Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Hillsborough
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Alfie Lloyd (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Koki Saito (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Barry Bannan.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday).
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments