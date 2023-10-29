Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1698591484

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 12:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698591441

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Rotherham United 0.

29 October 2023 14:57
1698591420

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Rotherham United 0.

29 October 2023 14:57
1698591414

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Buckley.

29 October 2023 14:56
1698591381

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

29 October 2023 14:56
1698591340

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 October 2023 14:55
1698591283

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 October 2023 14:54
1698591223

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.

29 October 2023 14:53
1698590990

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.

29 October 2023 14:49
1698590783

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Viktor Johansson tries a through ball, but Sebastian Revan is caught offside.

29 October 2023 14:46
1698590756

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

Foul by Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday).

29 October 2023 14:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in