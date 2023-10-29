Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Hillsborough
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United
Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Rotherham United 0.
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Rotherham United 0.
Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Buckley.
Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.
Offside, Rotherham United. Viktor Johansson tries a through ball, but Sebastian Revan is caught offside.
Foul by Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday).
