Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Swansea City 0. Bailey Cadamarteri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Attempt missed. Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Foul by Josh Tymon (Swansea City).
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Offside, Swansea City. Ronald is caught offside.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Foul by Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday).
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Przemyslaw Placheta (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Liam Cullen (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
Joshua Key (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
