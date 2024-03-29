Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1711727164

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711727136

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:45
1711726834

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Swansea City 0. Bailey Cadamarteri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726833

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726789

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Foul by Josh Tymon (Swansea City).

29 March 2024 15:39
1711726743

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Ronald is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:39
1711726636

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Foul by Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday).

29 March 2024 15:37
1711726631

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Przemyslaw Placheta (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 March 2024 15:37
1711726587

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726475

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Liam Cullen (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:34
1711726412

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Joshua Key (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:33

