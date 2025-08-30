Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 17:01 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea City 2.

30 August 2025 16:52

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea City 2.

30 August 2025 16:52

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reece Johnson.

30 August 2025 16:50

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Attempt saved. Eom Ji-Sung (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday). Assisted by Gonçalo Franco.

30 August 2025 16:49

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 16:48

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Substitution, Swansea City. Melker Widell replaces Ronald.

30 August 2025 16:47

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Substitution, Swansea City. Malick Yalcouyé replaces Ethan Galbraith.

30 August 2025 16:47

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 August 2025 16:45

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).

30 August 2025 16:43

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Cullen replaces Zan Vipotnik.

30 August 2025 16:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in