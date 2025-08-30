Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Hillsborough
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea City 2.
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea City 2.
Attempt missed. Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reece Johnson.
Attempt saved. Eom Ji-Sung (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday). Assisted by Gonçalo Franco.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Swansea City. Melker Widell replaces Ronald.
Substitution, Swansea City. Malick Yalcouyé replaces Ethan Galbraith.
Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Cullen replaces Zan Vipotnik.
