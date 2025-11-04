Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live: Visitors without Gyokeres for tricky Champions League trip

Mikel Arteta’s injury-hit squad will be tested again as their Champions League campaign continues

Michael Jones
Tuesday 04 November 2025 15:45 GMT
Comments
Arteta 'concerned' by Gyokeres injury

Arsenal’s injury-hit squad will be tested again as Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

Arteta, already dealing with a number of absentees in forward areas, was dealt another blow with striker Viktor Gyokeres ruled out of this clash having been withdrawn at the interval of the weekend win over Burnley. That 2-0 success kept Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they have made an excellent start in this competition, too, winning their first three games of the campaign without conceding a goal.

They will expect a tough evening, though, in the Czech capital, with Slavia Prague boasting a strong home record and Arteta expecting to face a hostile atmosphere. Two points from three games represents a middling start as Slavia attempt to navigate out of the league phase — and a win here would provide a huge boost.

Follow all of the latest from Fortuna Arena with our live blog below:

Martin Zubimendi suspended for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi is suspended for tonight’s Champions League tie while Declan Rice goes into the game one booking away from missing the upcoming match against Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta said: “It comes as well with the situation of Zubi.

“We know that Zubi was on two yellows as well, so that's the competition. At some point you might miss players in crucial games.

“Obviously we're going to try to avoid that as much as possible but it's part of the competition.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:45

Arteta explains concerns over Gyokeres injury

“He’s definitely not available,” Mikel Arteta said when asked if Viktor Gyokeres would play tonight.

“He hasn't trained, and we need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury, but for this game he's not available.

“I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch and he was feeling something and that’s obviously never a good sign.

“Especially for a player that is very, very explosive, so we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of injury and we will announce it when we know more.”

Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:40

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concerned by Viktor Gyokeres injury

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is “concerned” about a muscular injury suffered by Viktor Gyokeres, with the Gunners working to discover the severity of the problem.

The Swedish forward missed training on Monday after being substituted with the issue during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concerned by Viktor Gyokeres injury

The striker missed training on Monday after going off at the weekend with a muscle problem.
Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:35

Arsenal's pre-match team news

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard are all long term absentees and miss the match through knee injuries.

More pressingly, Viktor Gyokeres won’t feature with Mikel Arteta confirming the striker has not trained with the team since picking up an injury of his own.

Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:29

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with coverage starting from 5:00pm.

Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:24

When is Sparta Prague v Arsenal?

The match will kick off at the earlier time of 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 4 November.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:19

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

Arsenal will look to continue their extraordinary winning run without conceding a goal when they travel to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Burnley 2-0 on Saturday and could equal a club record eight clean sheets in a row with another shutout on Tuesday evening.

The last time the Gunners conceded a goal was in the 2-1 away win against Newcastle towards the end of September and they are now within touching distance of their 1903 record, set across two Second Division campaigns.

Arsenal are also one of five teams to make a perfect start to their Champions League season - with wins over Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal made a statement with their 4-0 win over Atletico and there is now the opportunity to make club history as the travel to Prague.

Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:14

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.

Arsenal are one of the teams in action during the early kick offs as they face Slavia Prague with the hopes of maintaining their winning form.

Kick off for this match is a 5.45pm so stick with us for all the build up, team news and updates.

Mike Jones4 November 2025 15:09

