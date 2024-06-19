Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Slovenia and Serbia face off in a crucial Euro 2024 match as both look to consolidate their positions in Group C.

Slovenia drew 1-1 in an impressive performance against Denmark in their opening match, with Erik Janza scoring an equaliser late on after Christian Eriksen had scored a dream opener three years after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

That result put them one point above Serbia, who lost 1-0 in a tense encounter against England in Gelsenkirchen. They recovered well after a poor first half, but couldn’t find an equaliser despite great efforts from Dusan Vlahovic and accomplished performances from Mladenovic, Kostic and others.

That results means that Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark all sit within one point of each other in Group C, making every result, and potentially every goal, vitally important as they battle to see who finishes second and third.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group C fixture.

When is Slovenia v Serbia?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What TV channel is it on?

Slovenia v Serbia will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 1pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Slovenia have no fresh injury concerns after their opening game, so expect a similar line-up to the one that started their draw against Denmark.

Benjamin Sesko remains the talisman, with Oblak the undroppable ‘keeper and goalscorer Janza likely to keep his place at left-back.

For Serbia, winger Filip Kostic limped off in the first half of the loss against England, so he will be a doubt, but there are no other injury concerns.

Serbia’s defence, especially Pavlovic, were run ragged at times in the first half against England, and though they recovered well, that may be the area in which changes are made. Players such as Milinkovic-Savic, Vlahovic and Mitrovic remain undroppable, though Tadic might come in to the starting side against a weaker opposition, and Mladenovic impressed during his cameo after replacing Kostic.

Predicted line-ups

Serbia: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic.

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Odds

Serbia - 4/6

Draw - 2/1

Slovenia - 16/5

Prediction

Both sides performed well in parts of their opening matches, with Serbia unlucky to not get the equaliser against England and Slovenia performing well in the second half of their draw against Denmark. Nevertheless, Serbia have far more star quality in their ranks, both in attack and midfield, so they should grab a vital three points. Slovenia 1-2 Serbia

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.