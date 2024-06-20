The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Slovenia v Serbia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
Both sides need to pick up a win in a group where the bottom three are separated by just one point
Slovenia and Serbia face off in a crucial Euro 2024 match as both look to consolidate their positions in Group C.
Slovenia drew 1-1 in an impressive performance against Denmark in their opening match, with Erik Janza scoring an equaliser late on after Christian Eriksen had scored a dream opener three years after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
That result put them one point above Serbia, who lost 1-0 in a tense encounter against England in Gelsenkirchen. They recovered well after a poor first half, but couldn’t find an equaliser despite great efforts from Dusan Vlahovic and accomplished performances from Mladenovic, Kostic and others.
That results means that Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark all sit within one point of each other in Group C, making every result, and potentially every goal, vitally important as they battle to see who finishes second and third.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group C fixture.
When is Slovenia v Serbia?
The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
What TV channel is it on?
Slovenia v Serbia will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 1pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
What is the team news?
Slovenia have no fresh injury concerns after their opening game, so expect a similar line-up to the one that started their draw against Denmark.
Benjamin Sesko remains the talisman, with Oblak the undroppable ‘keeper and goalscorer Janza likely to keep his place at left-back.
For Serbia, winger Filip Kostic limped off in the first half of the loss against England, so he will be a doubt, but there are no other injury concerns.
Serbia’s defence, especially Pavlovic, were run ragged at times in the first half against England, and though they recovered well, that may be the area in which changes are made. Players such as Milinkovic-Savic, Vlahovic and Mitrovic remain undroppable, though Tadic might come in to the starting side against a weaker opposition, and Mladenovic impressed during his cameo after replacing Kostic.
Predicted line-ups
Serbia: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic.
Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.
Odds
Serbia - 4/6
Draw - 2/1
Slovenia - 16/5
Prediction
Both sides performed well in parts of their opening matches, with Serbia unlucky to not get the equaliser against England and Slovenia performing well in the second half of their draw against Denmark. Nevertheless, Serbia have far more star quality in their ranks, both in attack and midfield, so they should grab a vital three points. Slovenia 1-2 Serbia
