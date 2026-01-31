Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg has declared his ambition to be "real hands on" in propelling Swansea City back to the Premier League, following his surprise investment in the Championship club.

The music icon joined the Welsh side as an investor in July, alongside Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, with businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart also becoming a minority co-owner in December.

Speaking to Wales Online on Saturday, Snoop Dogg outlined his vision for the club. "I want to be real hands on, I want to take the club in a direction maybe it hasn't been before," he stated.

He added: "We want to take Swansea to the Premier League, and to do that we are going to need money - that's the reality of the game these days."

Despite Swansea sitting 16th in the English second-tier Championship heading into Saturday’s fixtures, well outside the play-off spots with over half the season played, the 54-year-old American remains optimistic.

open image in gallery Swansea have not been in the Premier League since 2018 ( Getty Images )

"It's been steady and even though Swansea is a long-term project, we got to still dream for this season," he said.

He emphasised the enduring hope in the division: "In the Championship you always got to believe that play-off place is alive, in this game you got to dream."

Snoop Dogg also expressed his admiration for the club's supporters, indicating a desire to engage directly with them to gain a deeper understanding of Swansea City.

"These fans are passionate, they are real, and I want to hear what they got to say when I am in Swansea," he concluded.

Swansea were previously promoted to the Premier League in 2011 under Brendan Rodgers and went on to win the League Cup two years later.

They were relegated from the top tier in 2018 and have not returned to the Premier League in the eight years since.