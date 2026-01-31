Snoop Dogg reveals Premier League dream after surprise investment in Championship club
Snoop Dogg confirmed his investment in Swansea City last summer and he has big goals that he wants to achieve with the club
American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg has declared his ambition to be "real hands on" in propelling Swansea City back to the Premier League, following his surprise investment in the Championship club.
The music icon joined the Welsh side as an investor in July, alongside Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, with businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart also becoming a minority co-owner in December.
Speaking to Wales Online on Saturday, Snoop Dogg outlined his vision for the club. "I want to be real hands on, I want to take the club in a direction maybe it hasn't been before," he stated.
He added: "We want to take Swansea to the Premier League, and to do that we are going to need money - that's the reality of the game these days."
Despite Swansea sitting 16th in the English second-tier Championship heading into Saturday’s fixtures, well outside the play-off spots with over half the season played, the 54-year-old American remains optimistic.
"It's been steady and even though Swansea is a long-term project, we got to still dream for this season," he said.
He emphasised the enduring hope in the division: "In the Championship you always got to believe that play-off place is alive, in this game you got to dream."
Snoop Dogg also expressed his admiration for the club's supporters, indicating a desire to engage directly with them to gain a deeper understanding of Swansea City.
"These fans are passionate, they are real, and I want to hear what they got to say when I am in Swansea," he concluded.
Swansea were previously promoted to the Premier League in 2011 under Brendan Rodgers and went on to win the League Cup two years later.
They were relegated from the top tier in 2018 and have not returned to the Premier League in the eight years since.
