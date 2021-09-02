Soccer Aid 2021: Date, kick-off time and how to watch on TV and online

Soccer Aid returns this month for the 10th year of the charity football match.

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium will play host to the event, which was established by singer Robbie Williams in 2006.

The match between England and a World XI will see a host of former footballers and celebrities take to the field.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2021?

This year’s Soccer Aid takes place on Saturday 4 September, kicking off at 7.30pm BST at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Soccer Aid

The match will be shown on ITV and STV, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST.

Who is playing?

The England team includes singer Olly Murs, radio presenter Mark Wright, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Olympic gold medallists Mo Farah and Max Whitlock, comedians Lee Mack and Joel Dommett and football freestyler Liv Cooke, as well as former international players Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Fara Williams, David James and Jamie Redknapp.

The world XI includes sprint legend Usain Bolt, who briefly took up football after his athletics career, DJ Roman Kemp, as well as former players Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta, Shay Given, Rivaldo, Nigel de Jong, and Partrice Evra.

Who are the managers?

Harry Redknapp is taking charge of the World XI, while Micah Richards and David Seaman will assist England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.