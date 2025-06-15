The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Soccer Aid 2025 live: England vs World XI kick-off time, line-ups and build-up at Old Trafford
England will be led by Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford, with the World XI looking for revenge after defeat last year
England take on the World XI in the 2025 edition of Soccer Aid, with celebrities and former footballers joining forces to raise money for charity Unicef UK.
The Three Lions have called on Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Jill Scott to boost their quality, plus One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Bear Grylls and Tom Grennan are in the ranks as celebrities.
The World XI has the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Carlos Tevez and Nemanja Vidic, plus Tony Bellew, Noah Beck and Bryan Habana, all combining to help add to more than £100m raised since its inception in 2006.
It promises to be an evening packed with some entertaining football and plenty of laughs, with England able to pull level in the 14th iteration of the event, with the World XI leading 7-6 so far.
follow all the build-up ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford:
When and where is Soccer Aid 2025?
Soccer Aid 2025 will be played on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.
How can I watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and is there a live stream?
You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1 and ITVX will have you covered for a live stream on mobile devices. Coverage starts at 6pm BST.
