Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager.

The club’s board convened after Saturday afternoon’s dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford, one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure. The consensus was that the nature of the performance was unacceptable, and Solskjaer now fears he will not be in charge for the crucial Champions League game away to Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Independent has been told the 48-year-old was aware he was under renewed pressure ahead of the Watford game, with United chiefs increasingly concerned about the mood of the players. Most have long felt a change was required. Particular attention has also been paid to Cristiano Ronaldo’s feelings, and he has been increasingly anguished by the nature of displays, as well as those of Bruno Fernandes.

“I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them - we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do,” Solskjaer said after the loss at Vicarage Road, a game that looks set to be his last in charge after three years at the helm. “We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.” If it is confirmed Solskjaer is sacked, then Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday and Chelsea next Sunday.

