Follow live coverage as Southampton face Arsenal today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Arsenal are on course to finish as runners-up for the third consecutive season—a narrative Mikel Arteta will be determined to change by this time next year. With their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League already secured, the Gunners will be looking to close out the campaign in style and extend their impressive unbeaten away run to 14 matches. Notably, Arsenal have won each of their last 13 fixtures on Matchday 38.
Southampton’s fate has been sealed since early April, and they'll be desperate to bring a dismal season to an end. The Saints haven’t tasted victory since February, though they did manage to earn a solitary point in a goalless draw against Manchester City in their last outing at St Mary’s. Another defeat today would mark an unwanted milestone for Simon Rusk’s side, making them the first team in Premier League history to suffer 30 losses in a single campaign.
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of Southampton’s clash with Arsenal on this final day of Premier League action.
