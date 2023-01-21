(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Southampton made one change for the game against Aston Villa with Adam Armstrong included in the starting XI in place of Mohamed Elyounoussi. New signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz were among the substitutes.

Unai Emery made one alteration from the Villa team which beat Leeds last time out. Alex Moreno was handed a first start, with Lucas Digne unavailable through injury.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: