Southampton vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Southampton 3, Birmingham City 1.
Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Birmingham City 1.
Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Marc Roberts.
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Jordan James (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Southampton. Adam Armstrong tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
