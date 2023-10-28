Jump to content

Liveupdated1698499684

Southampton vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698499661

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Match ends, Southampton 3, Birmingham City 1.

28 October 2023 14:27
1698499652

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Birmingham City 1.

28 October 2023 14:27
1698499615

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 October 2023 14:26
1698499612

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28 October 2023 14:26
1698499555

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

28 October 2023 14:25
1698499372

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

28 October 2023 14:22
1698499283

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Jordan James (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 October 2023 14:21
1698499276

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 October 2023 14:21
1698499242

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

28 October 2023 14:20
1698499184

Southampton vs Birmingham City

Offside, Southampton. Adam Armstrong tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:19

