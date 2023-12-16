Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Match ends, Southampton 4, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Second Half ends, Southampton 4, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Goal! Southampton 4, Blackburn Rovers 0. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt saved. Will Smallbone (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Goal! Southampton 3, Blackburn Rovers 0. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lewis Travis.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Leopold Wahlstedt.
Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
