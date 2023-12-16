Jump to content

Liveupdated1702746065

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702746027

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Match ends, Southampton 4, Blackburn Rovers 0.

16 December 2023 17:00
1702746010

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Second Half ends, Southampton 4, Blackburn Rovers 0.

16 December 2023 17:00
1702745982

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

16 December 2023 16:59
1702745939

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Southampton 4, Blackburn Rovers 0. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745934

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Will Smallbone (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745772

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Southampton 3, Blackburn Rovers 0. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745578

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745475

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745433

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Leopold Wahlstedt.

16 December 2023 16:50
1702745429

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

16 December 2023 16:50

