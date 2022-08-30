✕ Close Thomas Tuchel respects Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium tonight as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men put in an encouraging performance against the Red Devils and perhaps deserved more from the game so they’ll be hoping to match those levels against the Blues this evening.

The Saints need their forward line to be more clinical in front of goal after missing several chances in their last outing. They’ve scored five goals in four league games this season but all four of their points have come from losing positions yet with Chelsea struggling for consistency in these early fixtures scoring first could have a big impact on tonight’s result.

Two goals from summer signing Raheem Sterling - his first ones for the club – ensured Chelsea overcame Conor Gallagher’s red card and managed to sneak past Leicester City 2-1 last time out. That victory followed a 3-0 defeat to Leeds with the Blues yet to find their form during this campaign. Chelsea are also expected to be active in the final days of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel continues to try and make improvements to his squad after such a mixed start to the season.

Follow all the action from St Mary’s as Southampton host Chelsea for midweek Premier League action: