Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Chelsea look to banish shaky start to season when they travel to Southampton
Thomas Tuchel respects Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium tonight as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men put in an encouraging performance against the Red Devils and perhaps deserved more from the game so they’ll be hoping to match those levels against the Blues this evening.
The Saints need their forward line to be more clinical in front of goal after missing several chances in their last outing. They’ve scored five goals in four league games this season but all four of their points have come from losing positions yet with Chelsea struggling for consistency in these early fixtures scoring first could have a big impact on tonight’s result.
Two goals from summer signing Raheem Sterling - his first ones for the club – ensured Chelsea overcame Conor Gallagher’s red card and managed to sneak past Leicester City 2-1 last time out. That victory followed a 3-0 defeat to Leeds with the Blues yet to find their form during this campaign. Chelsea are also expected to be active in the final days of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel continues to try and make improvements to his squad after such a mixed start to the season.
Follow all the action from St Mary’s as Southampton host Chelsea for midweek Premier League action:
Ralph Hasenhuttl confident Che Adams fits Southampton’s attacking model
Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Che Adams will bring the attacking power Southampton need when they face Chelsea on Tuesday night.
Adams started in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United after the Scotland international’s brace from off the bench made the difference in their 2-1 win over Leicester.
Adams had plenty of chances in the closely-fought United contest, but his boss was not hugely concerned by his striker’s inability to find the finishing touch.
Adams led the line against Manchester United
Tuchel on Hasenhuttl
Thomas Tuchel spoke about facing Ralph Hasenhuttl again and what it is like to go head-to-head with someone he’s known for a long time.
Tuchel and Hasenhuttl’s ‘rivalry’ - if it can be called that - goes back to their days in the Bundesliga when the Chelsea boss was in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Hasenhuttl coached RB Leipzig.
“I have a lot of respect for Ralph, we have played against each other many times.” said Tuchel, “He’s a very nice person, a very good coach. His fingerprints are all over this team at Southampton every year.
“Before the match he will be very friendly, but during the match he will not only be friendly with us, make no mistake, he is a competitor like we are, we will fight it out but always with fair play, and it’s better to be on the sideline than in the stands.”
Southampton vs Chelsea
Chelsea have scored 44 goals away at Southampton and only during their trips to Tottenham (51) have they netted more times against a single opponent on the road.
Thomas Tuchel still wants more Chelsea signings before transfer window closes
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea still need more arrivals heading into the final few days of the transfer window.
Wesley Fofana is expected to complete a minimum £70million transfer from Leicester to Chelsea, with the Frenchman having sat out the Blues’ 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday.
Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, while also pressing for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.
Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona
Southampton vs Chelsea
Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton - the longest scoring streak one team has had against another away from home in the history of the competition.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s only win in seven meetings with Thomas Tuchel was a 1-0 victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in September 2016.
Saints have £21m bid rejected for United target Cody Gakpo
Southampton have made a move to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.
The Saints have seen their £21m bid for the PSV winger rejected.
United were linked with Gakpo in recent weeks, but it seems as if interest has cooled amid an agreement with Ajax over star winger Antony.
Hasenhuttl taking positives from defeat to Man Utd
Southampton manager, Ralph Hasnehuttl, is taking positives away from his team’s defeat to Manchester United at the weekend where at times they were the better, more aggressive, and dominant side.
“We need to have the same effort, same performance and then hopefully a different result.” he said, “[Chelsea] are a great team, we all know what quality they have.”
Southampton vs Chelsea early team news
Long-term absentee Valentino Livramento, who continues his recovery from knee surgery, is the only player unavailable for Southampton with Ralph Hasenhuttl expected to name a similar starting XI to the one that faced Manchester United on Saturday.
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending off against Leicester but centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly returns after completing a one-game ban.
N’Golo Kante is still out with a hamstring injury and Mateo Kovacic is not yet fit enough to start but could feature as a substitute later in the game.
Tuchel prepared for ‘intense’ Southampton
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, is back in the dugout tonight after missing games due to his altercations with Antonio Conte during the clash with Tottenham.
The Blues boss says he watched Southampton’s match against Manchester United and is expecting a tough encounter, full of intensity this evening.
“I had the chance to watch the game live because they played before us and our meetings were done,” said Tuchel.
“I saw a very strong Southampton side. They had a huge turnaround in Leicester to win the game. You could see they gained a lot of confidence from that in the Manchester United game.
“They conceded, but they had a lot of touches in the box, a lot of shots, they were very mobile up front.
“What you can always expect in Southampton is a physical game, a running game, a high intensity game. We need to recover good and be well prepared to have a chance to repeat what we did last season.”
Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea to spend season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the season on loan at German side Bayer Leverkusen, it has been confirmed.
The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.
Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund last summer while Bayern Munich also tried to sign the England international earlier in his career.
Despite staying in England and making 21 starts for Chelsea last season, the winger has often struggled for consistent game time following his debut for the club in 2018.
