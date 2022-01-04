Southampton takeover nearing completion with £100m offer tabled
Dragan Solak, who owns the United Group, is set to pay £100m for Jisheng Gao’s stake in Saints
Southampton are close to confirming a takeover of the club.
Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80 per cent stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 20 per cent.
Gao has been looking to sell for several years and it is understood an announcement is imminent confirming the sale.
Sky News have reported that Dragan Solak, who owns the United Group, will pay £100million for Gao’s stake.
Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies